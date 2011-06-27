Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Excellent Falcon Tang , 01/04/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Best in it's class, the nearest competitor is the Porsche GT2. Roughly the same price, but doesn't have nearly the same comfort or style. Report Abuse

Carefree at Last carefree360 , 05/19/2005 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Started with a Ferrari 355 and moved up to the 360 Modena Coupe. This is an amazing car with great performance. It's enginer is very smooth and has a sound that only comes from a Ferrari. The Daytona seats and upgraded stereo are a must. This car draws a crowd everywhere you go.

Outstanding vechicle knedoc , 10/26/2004 1 of 5 people found this review helpful Fun-nest car I've owned

Speed Bgveyron110 , 09/04/2004 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall, its a Ferarri