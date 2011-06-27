Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Excellent
Falcon Tang, 01/04/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Best in it's class, the nearest competitor is the Porsche GT2. Roughly the same price, but doesn't have nearly the same comfort or style.
Report Abuse
Carefree at Last
carefree360, 05/19/2005
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Started with a Ferrari 355 and moved up to the 360 Modena Coupe. This is an amazing car with great performance. It's enginer is very smooth and has a sound that only comes from a Ferrari. The Daytona seats and upgraded stereo are a must. This car draws a crowd everywhere you go.
Report Abuse
Outstanding vechicle
knedoc, 10/26/2004
1 of 5 people found this review helpful
Fun-nest car I've owned
Report Abuse
Speed
Bgveyron110, 09/04/2004
0 of 2 people found this review helpful
Overall, its a Ferarri
Report Abuse
ferrari 360
flyingace 1918, 03/03/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
I have always wanted a Ferrari since I was old enough to know what one was. It is much much better and more fun than I had imagined. Great sounds, great looks and you get a lot of looks, too. A car that brings a smile to my face every time I drive it!
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 360
Related Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner