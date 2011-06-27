  1. Home
Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Excellent

Falcon Tang, 01/04/2004
Falcon Tang, 01/04/2004

Best in it's class, the nearest competitor is the Porsche GT2. Roughly the same price, but doesn't have nearly the same comfort or style.

Carefree at Last

carefree360, 05/19/2005
carefree360, 05/19/2005

Started with a Ferrari 355 and moved up to the 360 Modena Coupe. This is an amazing car with great performance. It's enginer is very smooth and has a sound that only comes from a Ferrari. The Daytona seats and upgraded stereo are a must. This car draws a crowd everywhere you go.

Outstanding vechicle

knedoc, 10/26/2004
knedoc, 10/26/2004

Fun-nest car I've owned

Speed

Bgveyron110, 09/04/2004
Bgveyron110, 09/04/2004

Overall, its a Ferarri

ferrari 360

flyingace 1918, 03/03/2004
flyingace 1918, 03/03/2004

I have always wanted a Ferrari since I was old enough to know what one was. It is much much better and more fun than I had imagined. Great sounds, great looks and you get a lot of looks, too. A car that brings a smile to my face every time I drive it!

