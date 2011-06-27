Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Consumer Reviews
Standard of Excellence!!!
Smooth, fast ride! Never want to leave the steering wheel!
Gone baby gone!
Being a twenty one year old about to begin pilot training in the Air Force, I'd have to stay that this car gave Uncle Sam a run for his money. Driving this car was a blast! If you have 200K to drop on a car, get this one. You'll turn heads as you roar down the stretch, trust me.
Challenge is to find a Challenger
Love the car, the only one better that I own is the F50. The power is great and is so much fun actually putting it down on the road. Shifting is a bit notchy at anything under 8/10ths pace, but the only complaint is the lack of quality stero to compliment the song of the V8. Forget everything else, there is no substitute, and wait until it gets improved with a little tweaking.
Best fun on four wheels
Own a Gallardo. my first Ferrari purchase. Should have done it long time ago. It is true what they say about Ferrari and the Challenge Stradale is an awesome car. Power, handling, stability and the fun quotient are beyond anything else.
to die for
this is one of the best cars i have ever drove. if you get a chance to drive this car make sure you're licence is valid because you will probably be pulled over. when driving this car i feel like i am doing something illegal the sound and feel of this car is totally unbeleivable.
