The F-150 Lightning is the most affordable electric truck on the market. The starting price below is for the Pro work truck model with the standard-range battery pack that delivers an estimated range of 240 miles. Chevrolet's Silverado EV WT (work truck) model has a significantly longer range but costs about $25K more. However, the Lightning Pro model is mostly meant for commercial fleets.

Most electric-truck shoppers will consider the XLT model, which costs about $5,000 more than the Pro with the standard-range battery pack and $20,000 more with the extended-range pack that delivers an estimated 320 miles of range. Both versions are more affordable than comparable models from the F-150's closest rival, the Rivian R1T.

The Lightning XLT comes standard with a digital instrument panel, a 12-inch center touchscreen, heated front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 360-degree camera system, a package of advanced driver aids, and several handy 120-volt household-style outlets.

Also consider: The Rivian R1T will set you back more, but it boasts a distinct design, a premium interior, and impressive on- and off-road performance.

Starting price: $51,990

Federal EV tax credit: $7,500 when purchased or leased

Upcoming best value electric cars

Chevrolet Equinox EV

When the Equinox EV SUV starts production in 2024, it will replace the Bolt as GM's most affordable electric car until Chevy launches the next-generation Bolt. The Equinox's low starting price will make it one of the most affordable EVs in 2024, and a killer deal with the federal tax credit it will likely qualify for. The Equinox EV is larger than the Bolt EUV and is touted to have a significantly longer driving range of 319 miles. The base 1LT model comes standard with several advanced driver aids and large dual monitors including a huge 17.7-inch center touchscreen.

Starting price: $34,995 (without destination)

Volvo EX30

When Volvo releases the subcompact EX30 in 2024, the electric SUV will be the most affordable luxury EV on the market and more affordable than most non-luxury models. The little SUV will provide a generous range of up to 275 miles and comes well equipped with many standard features including a package of advanced driver aids and a 12.3-inch tablet-style center touchscreen with Google built-in. The Twin Motor model packs a powerful powertrain and provides all-wheel drive. The $7,500 tax credit should be applicable to leased EX30s.

Starting price: $36,245

Fisker Ocean and Pear

EV startup Fisker started delivering the top trims of the Ocean electric SUV in 2023 and plans to start delivering the lower Ultra and Sport trims by the end of 2024. The Ocean Ultra has an attractive starting price for a luxury SUV, especially when you consider its projected range of 350 miles. The Ocean Sport is the SUV's base model that has a low starting price of about $40,000.

Fisker is aiming for a bargain starting price of about $30K when the Pear SUV launches in 2025. By then, there will likely be additional affordable EVs, but the Pear will be one of the most affordable if Fisker can stick to that price. The Pear is a subcompact SUV that will offer five- and six-passenger configurations (the latter will have a bench seat in front) and an innovative tailgate that "disappears" into the floor. Fisker estimates a driving range of about 200 miles with the standard battery pack and over 300 miles with the larger battery pack.

Starting price: $52,999 for Ocean Ultra, $38,999 for Ocean Sport; $29,900 for the Pear (all without destination)

Edmunds says

Rewind to about a year ago, and you probably wouldn't have seen a Tesla on this list. Since then, Tesla has significantly dropped its prices so much, it's essentially become a value brand. Tesla EVs aren't known for solid build quality and aren't as luxurious as other luxury brands, but they have the best public charging network, offer long driving ranges, and are loaded with lots of standard features. As EVs become more affordable to build and as competition increases, other automakers will drop their prices to better compete with the EV sales leader.