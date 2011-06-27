Used 1996 Eagle Summit Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|31
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/30 mpg
|28/35 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|303.6/396.0 mi.
|369.6/462.0 mi.
|275.5/362.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|31
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.5 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|113 hp @ 6000 rpm
|92 hp @ 6000 rpm
|136 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.4 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|33.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.6 in.
|40.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|53.5 in.
|54.1 in.
|50.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|55.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.2 in.
|36.4 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.1 in.
|53.7 in.
|52.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|31.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|54.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.0 in.
|171.1 in.
|168.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2250 lbs.
|2085 lbs.
|2855 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.5 cu.ft.
|10.5 cu.ft.
|no
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|4.9 in.
|5.7 in.
|Height
|51.4 in.
|51.6 in.
|62.1 in.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|96.1 in.
|99.2 in.
|Width
|66.1 in.
|66.1 in.
|66.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|79 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
