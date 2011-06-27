Used 1996 Eagle Summit Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG253122
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg28/35 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.369.6/462.0 mi.275.5/362.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG253122
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.5 l2.4 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.32.8 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.6 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.54.1 in.50.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.36.4 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.53.7 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.31.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.54.1 in.55.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.171.1 in.168.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight2250 lbs.2085 lbs.2855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.no
Ground clearance4.9 in.4.9 in.5.7 in.
Height51.4 in.51.6 in.62.1 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.96.1 in.99.2 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.66.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono79 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
