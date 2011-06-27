  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Summit
  4. Used 1993 Eagle Summit
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Eagle Summit Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Summit
5(28%)4(43%)3(29%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Summits for sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,840
Used Summit for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Best Car Ever

joe421, 03/30/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new in 1993. Was a camper and lived in it for 20 years. Only major problem was gasket between transmission and motor had to be replaced. After 332,000 miles I donated it, not because of any problems with it, but because I got something a little bigger. That little car could have easily gone another 100,000 miles...no problem. I absolutely loved it. Good bye old friend...wherever you are.

Report Abuse

k

susiepie, 12/13/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this car around 1999 with 30,000 miles on her. Somethings wrong with it like idle air control motor, and the seatbelt motor went out-raw deal-manufacturer called a recall on switch, they fixed it, but since the switch stuck it burnt out my motor which isn't recalled. Seat belt motor quoted $1000 to fix!!

Report Abuse

A Great Little Car

Joe101286, 12/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My car may not be the fastest or the flashiest, but for being 10 years old this thing looks like it could be a 1996. It runs perfectly, the body has kept up excellently, the interior is mint, and it really says something about the car when after 10 years and 120K miles, the thing runs perfectly.

Report Abuse

I loved this car

mamasplat, 02/28/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the car in 1995 off the lot. It had 75000 miles on it when I bought it. I loved this car. never left on the side of the road, and it was never in the shop besides oil changes. The only major thing that I had to replace is the clutch, which doesn't suprise me, when I bought the car, I didn't know how to drive clutch, and I learned in that car, and taught about 3 different people how to drive clutch as well. I swear I would still have the car to this day if I wouldn't have totaled it in an accident. (which that happened three days after I put in the new clutch) ha, ha.

Report Abuse

Eagle1993

Eagle1993, 12/12/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as my first. I purchased it with only 112,000 km on it. In the last year I have put about 40,000 km on it. It was in good shape when I got it, but it seemed that everything wanted to go wrong. I have replaced: radiator, water pump, plugs, belts, oil pan, all engine gaskets and seals, timing, exhaust several times, lights which the dumb car keeps blowing, and the list goes on and on. The interior overall is designed good but the material on the seats was cheap and it came apart in the seams. It is however a reliable car if you can keep up with costly repairs, and they are costly cause it comes with a Mitsubishi engine.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Summits for sale

Related Used 1993 Eagle Summit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles