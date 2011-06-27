  1. Home
Used 1992 Eagle Summit Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Summit
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,840
Used Summit for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This Eagle still fies high!!

twilasangel, 12/22/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Out of many economic vehicles I have owned, the Eagle is by far the best! Repairs may cost a bit more for the Eagle, however, you pay for what you get. All mitsubishi motors if maintained, are die hards. Chrysler's sleek look and wide wheel base (For a small sized car) make this car a dream to drive. Our 1992 Eagle Summit 4 door sedan, with A/C, has 249454km on the odometer. Still purrr-ing like a kitten, we travel on for next-to-little expense.

