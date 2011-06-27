Used 2008 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

Jason D , 10/21/2018 SRT-10 2dr Convertible (8.4L 10cyl 6M)

If you stomp on the gas with no electronic assists with one tire on flat pavement and the other on bumpy roads while one hand steering while texting then yes it will be unstable. But otherwise if you are actually driving the car then it is fine. But you have to drive it. Not the conputer.