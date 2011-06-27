Used 2008 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Perfectly stable at 70mph and 160+mph.

Jason D, 10/21/2018
SRT-10 2dr Convertible (8.4L 10cyl 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

If you stomp on the gas with no electronic assists with one tire on flat pavement and the other on bumpy roads while one hand steering while texting then yes it will be unstable. But otherwise if you are actually driving the car then it is fine. But you have to drive it. Not the conputer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
danger!

bundas, 10/21/2008
1 of 7 people found this review helpful

first viper, second new car. @70 very unstable, needs traction control. stepped out of 550 maranello to drive this home, scary experience. seats too close to steering wheel. need optional 2" lower railing

