Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
Sprinter
The best van I have ever owned hands down. I am getting 23 mpg around town, plus I have all the room I need to do any type of flooring. Drives like a car, very comfortable ride. My gas savings from my existing gmc box truck will pay off my sprinter in 7 years.
Good vehicle, needs some work
2007 3.0 liter Sprinter. Love vehicle except repairs. Two glow plugs had to be replaced, rack and pinion had to be replaced because of fluid leaking out. When raining parking assist does not work, it shows fault, dealer can't fix. Radio would not hold same station after ignition is turned off, dealer can't fix it. Some time engine looses power, you have to pull over shut engine off wait 5 minutes and when it rides OK. Currenty have 65,000 miles MPG is between 16-18 depending on the load. Brakes don't last but 20,000 miles. Overall fun to drive, love inside height.
Like it
We own 2 Sprinters. Wish they were not so expensive but ours appear to be holding up well. Outstanding fuel economy compared to our gasoline vans.Almost double. One unit has 60,000 miles, the other around 30,000. The only weak point we have found is the brakes are quite small and wear out quickly, about 20-25,000 miles. Figure on replacing pads every 20,000 to avoid having to replace rotors.
if you know whats good for you, stay away
What can i say the van looks good, drives good and the fuel economy is good for a vehicle of its size. I suggest leasing and giving them back. You have to be a millionaire literally when they start to break down. If there are electrical problems like i had only the dealer can fix it and it took them almost 3 weeks. The part also took 1 week to arrive.I can't even imagine they plan on people buying these things to make a living with and it takes them 1 week to get one stupid part. These things are electrical nightmares. Makes no sense to me why they would put all this crazy electronics in a work van. Useless.Van loses power all the time.Check engine light causes this.Never buy one again
Not reliable, but otherwise excellent
We have owned our 2007 Sprinter 2500 144"WB high roof van for about a year in commercial service. It has been excellent in every respect, except it has broken down three times now and left the drivers stranded. The first time involved the vehicle quitting on the interstate. The second time the vehicle refused to start. The third time the vehicle failed to respond to throttle acceleration. Needless to say, our drivers became afraid to drive this vehicle and it had to be given to our GM instead.
Sponsored cars related to the Sprinter Cargo
Related Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner