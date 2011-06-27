  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  5. Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Sprinter Cargo
5(46%)4(27%)3(27%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Sprinter Cargos for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,014 - $5,609
Used Sprinter Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Sprinter

scott, 07/07/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The best van I have ever owned hands down. I am getting 23 mpg around town, plus I have all the room I need to do any type of flooring. Drives like a car, very comfortable ride. My gas savings from my existing gmc box truck will pay off my sprinter in 7 years.

Report Abuse

Good vehicle, needs some work

L.Dzyuba, 01/11/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

2007 3.0 liter Sprinter. Love vehicle except repairs. Two glow plugs had to be replaced, rack and pinion had to be replaced because of fluid leaking out. When raining parking assist does not work, it shows fault, dealer can't fix. Radio would not hold same station after ignition is turned off, dealer can't fix it. Some time engine looses power, you have to pull over shut engine off wait 5 minutes and when it rides OK. Currenty have 65,000 miles MPG is between 16-18 depending on the load. Brakes don't last but 20,000 miles. Overall fun to drive, love inside height.

Report Abuse

Like it

Duane, 08/24/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We own 2 Sprinters. Wish they were not so expensive but ours appear to be holding up well. Outstanding fuel economy compared to our gasoline vans.Almost double. One unit has 60,000 miles, the other around 30,000. The only weak point we have found is the brakes are quite small and wear out quickly, about 20-25,000 miles. Figure on replacing pads every 20,000 to avoid having to replace rotors.

Report Abuse

if you know whats good for you, stay away

mc, 03/18/2009
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

What can i say the van looks good, drives good and the fuel economy is good for a vehicle of its size. I suggest leasing and giving them back. You have to be a millionaire literally when they start to break down. If there are electrical problems like i had only the dealer can fix it and it took them almost 3 weeks. The part also took 1 week to arrive.I can't even imagine they plan on people buying these things to make a living with and it takes them 1 week to get one stupid part. These things are electrical nightmares. Makes no sense to me why they would put all this crazy electronics in a work van. Useless.Van loses power all the time.Check engine light causes this.Never buy one again

Report Abuse

Not reliable, but otherwise excellent

D. Benz, 11/03/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We have owned our 2007 Sprinter 2500 144"WB high roof van for about a year in commercial service. It has been excellent in every respect, except it has broken down three times now and left the drivers stranded. The first time involved the vehicle quitting on the interstate. The second time the vehicle refused to start. The third time the vehicle failed to respond to throttle acceleration. Needless to say, our drivers became afraid to drive this vehicle and it had to be given to our GM instead.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sprinter Cargos for sale

Related Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles