Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Sprinter scott , 07/07/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The best van I have ever owned hands down. I am getting 23 mpg around town, plus I have all the room I need to do any type of flooring. Drives like a car, very comfortable ride. My gas savings from my existing gmc box truck will pay off my sprinter in 7 years.

Good vehicle, needs some work L.Dzyuba , 01/11/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 2007 3.0 liter Sprinter. Love vehicle except repairs. Two glow plugs had to be replaced, rack and pinion had to be replaced because of fluid leaking out. When raining parking assist does not work, it shows fault, dealer can't fix. Radio would not hold same station after ignition is turned off, dealer can't fix it. Some time engine looses power, you have to pull over shut engine off wait 5 minutes and when it rides OK. Currenty have 65,000 miles MPG is between 16-18 depending on the load. Brakes don't last but 20,000 miles. Overall fun to drive, love inside height.

Like it Duane , 08/24/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We own 2 Sprinters. Wish they were not so expensive but ours appear to be holding up well. Outstanding fuel economy compared to our gasoline vans.Almost double. One unit has 60,000 miles, the other around 30,000. The only weak point we have found is the brakes are quite small and wear out quickly, about 20-25,000 miles. Figure on replacing pads every 20,000 to avoid having to replace rotors.

if you know whats good for you, stay away mc , 03/18/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful What can i say the van looks good, drives good and the fuel economy is good for a vehicle of its size. I suggest leasing and giving them back. You have to be a millionaire literally when they start to break down. If there are electrical problems like i had only the dealer can fix it and it took them almost 3 weeks. The part also took 1 week to arrive.I can't even imagine they plan on people buying these things to make a living with and it takes them 1 week to get one stupid part. These things are electrical nightmares. Makes no sense to me why they would put all this crazy electronics in a work van. Useless.Van loses power all the time.Check engine light causes this.Never buy one again