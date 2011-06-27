Used 1994 Dodge Spirit Sedan Consumer Reviews

I wish they were all made like this. Lupdawg , 08/04/2008 2 of 4 people found this review helpful These cars are like Wonka's everlasting gob stopper. Once you work the original kinks out, the cars last forever. Stay on top of the maintenance and it will be there for you. Mine has been broad sided and brought back from the brink of death. It still gets over 25 mpg hwy. Great car. Report Abuse

Good car some repairs mark , 07/18/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When I bought the car it had a burnt valve, and because of that it would idle in reverse or drive. The head gasket is a problem, but the engine is hard to hurt. It can pull a 1,000 pound trailer with 500 pounds of equipment. When you work the problems out due to age. It's a nice car.

Great lil mid-size Edwin , 04/16/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i bought this car for $300 from a lady that could not afford to fix it. It had 205,000 miles on it and it would hardly run, luckily parts are easy to find and reasonably priced. this car as the 3.0L V-6 built by Mitsubishi, which is a very powerful and reliable engine. all problems have been fixed and this thing ROCKS. Plenty of room for anything, seats 5-6 people, big trunk for speakers, handles well for its size and even better with bigger wheels 16s-17s. stops well and accelerates well with the V-6

Decent car for money Ray , 04/28/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Hard to find a more rounded car for the $$. I own a 91 Plymouth Acclaim and a 94 Spririt. They have the usual issues around 100k such as the head gasket and the paint on the 94 (white) is flaking off. I get 22mpg average which is not too bad. The local salvage yard is full of these cars so parts are almost free. The car has a surprising amount of room and decent build quality. I've had both cars head gaskets replaced around 90k. I bought a rebuilt head for the 94 for <200.00. The ignition switch broke in both cars but is a really easy fix. I found a car at the salvage yard with a new switch and keys in it. Slapped it in and off I went. I keep spares on hand from salvaged cars.