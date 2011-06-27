Used 1990 Dodge Ramcharger Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Ramcharger
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG121313
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg11/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/476.0 mi.374.0/510.0 mi.374.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG121313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm170 hp @ 4000 rpm170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.37.3 ft.37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length184.6 in.184.6 in.184.6 in.
Gross weight6000 lbs.5600 lbs.5600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.7.6 in.7.6 in.
Height73.1 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Maximum payload1370.0 lbs.1335.0 lbs.1335.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
