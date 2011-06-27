1990 Dodge Ramcharger Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Base 100-series model is replaced by a 150-series S trim level. Prospector trim package dropped.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Ramcharger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Pete C.,10/07/2010
150 LE 2dr SUV 4WD
I actually bought a 1988 model new, and I loved it! I had to get rid of it, and I was so sad to let it go. I then had a chance to buy a 1990 used for $500 in 2006, and I jumped on it! It was rough, loud and BIG. I loved that! Saved my life in a head on with a concrete median on a rain slicked road. It took a beating and was done, but a NEWER SUV, well, I doubt if I could have walked away! I miss those steel giants!
Elmo,04/28/2002
150 S 2dr SUV
The 1990 DodgeRam Charger is the thoughest SUV ever built in the United States.
hillbillykid,05/13/2008
I got this as my first vehicle when I turned 16, and I love it. 4x4 is great in the snow here in PA. When Grandma was sick last winter, the whole family got in and went to check on her. Gas mileage is way better than most sources say. Everything I've read says around 10/14 mpg but I get about 15/20. Not great mileage, but better than a lot of vehicles out there. Rented a trailer and towed my brother's Toyota back from Virginia with it once. Wouldn't trade it for the world.
Ironhead123123,05/21/2009
I bought this truck after seeing it featured in "No country for old men". What a beast this truck is! Because of the fuel economy I only drive it when I've got a truck-related job, but it gets the job done and is totally imposing doing it. Yeah, it gets about 10-12 mpg but new V8 trucks only get around 3-5mpg better. Worth shelling out $25K+ for? No. Plus my car payment is ZERO so who cares?!?! Like the above poster, I love parking next to those shiny luxury cookie cutter pickups with a real-deal truck with real character. And it only cost $2800 in great condition.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
