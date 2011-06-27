I got this as my first vehicle when I turned 16, and I love it. 4x4 is great in the snow here in PA. When Grandma was sick last winter, the whole family got in and went to check on her. Gas mileage is way better than most sources say. Everything I've read says around 10/14 mpg but I get about 15/20. Not great mileage, but better than a lot of vehicles out there. Rented a trailer and towed my brother's Toyota back from Virginia with it once. Wouldn't trade it for the world.

Read more