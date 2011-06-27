  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Van
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Ram Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Ram Van
Overview
See Ram Van Inventory
See Ram Van Inventory
See Ram Van Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG1515no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg14/16 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.0/512.0 mi.504.0/576.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Combined MPG1515no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l5.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.46.2 ft.52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.205.2 in.231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4100 lbs.6600 lbs.7400 lbs.
Curb weight4164 lbs.4312 lbs.4910 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.6600 lbs.8700 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.7.2 in.8.4 in.
Height79.5 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Maximum payload2436.0 lbs.2288.0 lbs.3790.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Black
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel/Tan
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel/Tan
  • Camel/Tan
  • Mist Gray
See Ram Van InventorySee Ram Van InventorySee Ram Van Inventory

Related Used 1999 Dodge Ram Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles