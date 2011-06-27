Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

It's big, burly, and a blast to own GlennM , 10/16/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This model of Dodge truck is the last before the 600 Cummins was introduced, and the fueling problems that came with it. With class-leading towing and load capacities, this truck makes no excuses for anything you ask of it. Drive throughs are interesting with the wide stance, but you forget about that as you look down to the window where your food is waiting. I cannot say enough that this truck has simply made me a happy man again, after dealing with inferior vehicles for far too long. Even my neighbors with their V-10 and Diesel Fords and Chevrolets are jealous. You need a truck for a good ride and awesome capabilities while still getting decent mileage? This is the one for you. Report Abuse

The Truck of All Trucks! Dodge Dude , 01/14/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This truck is incredible! I have a 2003 quad cab Laramie High Output diesel and it is without a doubt the best truck I have ever driven. It pulls our 15,000lbs. camper with ease and is getting nearly 20 mpg! Dodge definitely out did Ford and Chevy on this one.

Switched from Chevy. Louie , 05/29/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Went from a 454 to the Cummins. This is one heck of a motor. Great mpg and power. Truck looks great. I love so much about this truck. I got mine with the 6sp, Still don't trust Dodge's automatic. I only have minor complains about this truck. It's been the best truck I've own and that's coming from a Chevy man.

Friday 4:30 build? JDinOhio , 12/12/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Now has 96k. Axle housing welded to differential housing crooked from fact. repl.10k(American Axle)-Injecters were all repl.30-50k.(Bosch)- Turbo 50k (Poss. oil line pinch during inject. work)- Power steering failure 44K. -Tailgate rust 4yrs. That said still love it truck. 4.10s too low for daily driver unless pulling daily. No competition in class 3 trucks, this truck is like a small semi. Cummins straight 6/6-speed is the only way to go, just like the big trucks. Have had p-strokes, V-8s are for cars, you have to really run them to achieve the same performance as the I6. From other reviews, problems seem rare, mine were largely component mfgs. These will be regarded as the last good ones.