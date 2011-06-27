  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

WOW

Pitbull, 08/06/2003
Drives like a big sports car. HO 6speed is fun and will tow or pull anything. Love the sound of the Cummins. Weighs 7000 lbs so it should hold up in a accident.

