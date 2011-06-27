Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Nice, fast, simple truck! Thommy B. , 06/15/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Just got this black and silver 1997 dodge ram ss/t. I always have been a fan of dodge, but this has to be one of the nicest trucks out there especially with as many years it has. The throttle is still very responsive, and it's tight like a new truck. A big 5.9 liter engine is plenty of power to haul this baby around. May be somewhat tiny but don't be so certain you can run over it in your huge trucks on lifts. The napoleon affect. Report Abuse

Never get stranded again Jake Ramey , 01/02/2016 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I love my Ram. I've always heard people complain of death wobble or trans problems and I've honestly not had any of those. Truck has 327k miles on it. She just keeps on trucking. The seats are the most comfortable ones I've ever had the pleasure of sitting on. Gas mileage isn't the greatest but it's a truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Dependable Plow Truck Pete , 06/08/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought my truck from a friend with 30,00 miles on it. Had a 8' western snow plow on it. I put my 7 1/2' western on it. Been an incredible truck. Plowed snow with it every year since I bought it. Every one always says Dodge Transmissions were junk, but mine went strong. Rebuilt it in Feb. of '06 with 128,000 miles on it (not bad considering what snow plowing can do to a truck). Still has original alternator in it. My snow plow's hydraulics are powered by the battery (electric). My dodge now has 150,00 miles on it and is still a great truck. Wish it were a crew cab. Single cab w/ 6' box. Short Wheel base makes plowing very nice though. But now have 2 kids and no room for the whole family.

Best, Most Dependable Truck I have Ever Owned! Darren , 06/12/2016 SS/T 2dr Regular Cab SB 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 1997 Dodge Ram Sport 4x4 in the fall of 1996. It currently has 224,000 miles on it and it runs like a top. The only things I have ever had to repair/replace is the usual stuff...alternator, fan belt, u-joints, thermostat, etc... in addition to the routine maintenance and servicing. I have had to do no major engine or transmission work, although I did lose my 4 wheel drive and cruise control due to the plastic vacuum lines eventually rotting and cracking. Got the 4 wheel drive working again, but still no cruise control which I'm ok with since I rarely ever used it anyway. The truck has never stranded me or failed to start. Ever. Performance wise, its not the quickest off the line in terms of raw power but its no slouch either. And it tows whatever I need with effortless ease. Roomy and comfortable with excellent visibility and responsive steering. I don't know if its because I own a short bed or because its a solid axle or whatever, but the turn radius on this truck is unbelievably short. This truck "corners like its on rails", as they say. The ONLY negatives I can say about this truck...the cup holders are terrible! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value