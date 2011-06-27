  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Cargo
  4. Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo
  5. Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Ram Cargo
5(33%)4(0%)3(33%)2(34%)1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Ram Cargos for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,698 - $2,784
Used Ram Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not what Dodge used to be

VanMan, 02/10/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Good solid frame and suspension. Well equipped, full power. Gauges and controls are well designed and located. Nice to drive once you are up and in. No leg room on passenger side. 318 engine seems very weak and some spark plugs are very hard to access. Terrible gas mileage (avg 12MPG). Sheet metal is flimsy and dents if you lean against it or bump it. Paint chips and scratches very easily. Sliding side door jumped the track and scraped the whole side of the van. Rear door caught in wind and pulled bolts out of frame. Three front windshields in three years (stress point in center?). No mechanical problems with drive train. Reliable. Still not the quality my older Dodge vans had.

Report Abuse

2001 dodge 1500 ram van

driverage, 05/17/2004
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

some very early body rust on roof

Report Abuse

Keven Smith

Keven Smith, 12/30/2007
0 of 4 people found this review helpful

Great work vehicle. Drives nice. has lots of room. Easy to handle, bucket seats electric windows

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ram Cargos for sale

Related Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles