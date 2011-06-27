  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 Consumer Reviews

9 reviews
Bomb Proof

Gib, 08/05/2009
I love this truck. It's a beast to drive with a 5-speed stick, but I won't own an automatic anymore. The Cummins 5.9 is an awesome engine that just goes and goes and goes. Although this '93 has a lot less horsepower than the newer ones, it's got lots of torque and gets good mileage. I have a 2000 pound camper on the truck all the time and regularly get 17+ mpg, but have gotten as low as 13.5 driving switchbacks. It starts every time, gives me zero trouble, has enough power to get me and my camper up the hills with ease, has a good stereo system (stock), great a/c, and has been 100% reliable for the two years I've owned it. It's got 145k miles and I expect it to go many, many more.

Peterbuilt pick-up

peterbuilt, 11/09/2004
We bought this truck new off the lot and haven't had a problem yet. With 418,000 plus miles, it has not failed pulling more than our other trucks. With a sold frame and rear end, this is a heavy duty truck.

The Beast

Danny, 03/25/2009
Bought brand new and now it is 16 years old. Shame Edmunds thinks it is only worth 600 bucks trade in. This has been an excellent truck. No problems other than regular maintenance issues. Cummins says it all plus 22 miles to the Gallon. New comparable trucks cost 45k+ - I don't think so.

Couldn't ask for more

Manhood Vehicle, 08/29/2006
Got it used as a cheap temporary hauler in the cheap section of the paper. Let's face it, it has zero sex appeal. I knew Cummins meant something, but boy did I hit the jackpot. Hauls effortlessly. What a pleasure. When I'm not hauling I take the family on the road where it gets 21mpg. It is a ridiculously good truck. I know somewhere there is someone kicking themselves for having sold it. When I get the new car smell urge I try to remember that. This is the best vehicle I've ever owned.. As long as I don't become a vain little pansy, this will be my ride.

Great Truck

L. V., 09/28/2008
Was an absolutely indestructible truck. Bought it with almost 200k and sold it with almost 300k. During that time it almost never broke down, only requiring, a set of front rotors, and a radiator. other than that, just standard maintenance ( oil changes, filters, and adjusting the valves. The truck has a cummins 5.9 with a 5 speed manual. Even despite the transmissions moderate torque rating, it handled any extra power, and heavy loads that i could throw at it, provided you put an extra quart of fluid into it (one of the only ways to keep a getrag 360 trans going), the seats were more comfortable than my 01, and for that matter any other car i have ridden in.

