Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

92 Dodge Cummins buckshot , 10/21/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 250000 miles, used for towing horse & utility trailers and general ranch/farm work. Above average time in 4WD and on dirt roads. No major mechanical problems & still 100% reliable and gets about 21 MPG on the hwy. Pulling a gooseneck horse trailer, 12-15 MPG average. I perform my own maintenance & have replaced all fluids with Amsoil products; including an aux. oil filter. The motor has no leaks. I have replaced all hoses once and flush & replace the antifreeze every two years. Oil changes at 50K with the Amsoil aux filter. I replaced the seat last month & have had it repainted as the paint flaked off at 100K miles. The gears, clutch, and transmission are fine. Report Abuse

Work Horse Dtomp , 04/26/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful One of the strongest most reliable trucks out there. If you want to play with the rest, get ready to pay like rest;as well. Report Abuse

I'll buy another one when this one dies jj , 11/17/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck when I was in high school and fell in love with it. Simple to work on. I've put 65 extra hp in her. It sits at 225 hp which is just right for what I do. I will buy another one of these tanks. Report Abuse

This is a great truck Ryanm18174 , 03/09/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck has gotten me threw blizzards, snow storms, hail, and slush with out a problem. Its only 2 wheel drive i cnt emagine what the 4 wheel drive version would do. This truck gets the best gas milage i fill up every 2 weeks or so. It's pulled loads that a new dually dodge couldnt do in 4 wheel. This truck has been good to me my family has owned it since it was new, and it became my first truck and i dont ever intend on selling it. Report Abuse