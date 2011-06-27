  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 150
  4. Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150
  5. Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 RAM 150
5(0%)4(72%)3(14%)2(14%)1(0%)
3.6
7 reviews
Write a review
See all RAM 150s for sale
List Price Estimate
$836 - $1,759
Used RAM 150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Reliable

mrmom, 02/01/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My truck now has 353,000 km on it and still runs great. Other than some minor problems the truck is still going strong.

Report Abuse

It Rules

Dan Man, 04/01/2008
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love My Dodge ram 150! I am only 17, but I know it will still last me at least 10 years

Report Abuse

good truck

cooper817, 03/25/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

this truck has been in the family since it was new been past around and worked hard. this is a real truck takes a beating and keeps tickin', I've never got stuck anywhere even where dune buggies can't go i crawl her in. a bit slow on take off but easy to fix. the truck sat for a year w/o being run and cranked on the first try. simply strong running truck simple interior. i learned to drive in this truck and now it's mine so I'm always gonna be partial to a dodge ram.

Report Abuse

great old truck

John Meek, 05/26/2016
LE 2dr Regular Cab SB
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

This thing is a tank. Yea handling is kind of crappy but every thing on this truck in 110% reliable and other things can be improved. Bought for 400 dollars resale is (or will be) 2500-3500 once improvements are made. Repaint, Repair, some suspension mods, and it will compare with something much newer. Oh and mine is a 1989. Sold, April/2017.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Tomorrow Never Dies

Will Shultz, 05/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Theres not much to say about this truck. It's a good starter. Doesn't require much maintenance and is cheap enough to throw away. This is not a good project truck. Parts are far and few between, and when you do find them they are expensive or useless. The best part about this truck is that it wont die!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RAM 150s for sale

Related Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles