Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Reliable
My truck now has 353,000 km on it and still runs great. Other than some minor problems the truck is still going strong.
It Rules
I love My Dodge ram 150! I am only 17, but I know it will still last me at least 10 years
good truck
this truck has been in the family since it was new been past around and worked hard. this is a real truck takes a beating and keeps tickin', I've never got stuck anywhere even where dune buggies can't go i crawl her in. a bit slow on take off but easy to fix. the truck sat for a year w/o being run and cranked on the first try. simply strong running truck simple interior. i learned to drive in this truck and now it's mine so I'm always gonna be partial to a dodge ram.
great old truck
This thing is a tank. Yea handling is kind of crappy but every thing on this truck in 110% reliable and other things can be improved. Bought for 400 dollars resale is (or will be) 2500-3500 once improvements are made. Repaint, Repair, some suspension mods, and it will compare with something much newer. Oh and mine is a 1989. Sold, April/2017.
Tomorrow Never Dies
Theres not much to say about this truck. It's a good starter. Doesn't require much maintenance and is cheap enough to throw away. This is not a good project truck. Parts are far and few between, and when you do find them they are expensive or useless. The best part about this truck is that it wont die!
