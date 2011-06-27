Used 1990 Dodge RAM 150 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
HMS Juggernaut
I'll get this off my chest first: Teh braking system on this model stinks! I had to have numerous repairs before it was fixed. Replaced the clutch once. Everything else has been very reliable, and it's a tough truck. Mileage has been surprisingly good on the highway and downtown. The 318 V8 motor is a real mule! Steering is a little loose, but driver friendly once you learn to not overcompensate. This truck works hard for me and is a tough hauler. The dogs love the extended cab but it's not very big for adult usage. I rarely engage the Granny-gear, even when hauling heavy loads. It's a memorable occasion when I do! That may be why other reviewers had tranny probs if they habitually used 1st gear.
Awesome truck
This truck is a real man's truck. The design is made for people who actually use a truck, the bed is low enough to throw a bail of hay onto, and the motor is easy to maintain. The interior is made for a real man, No carpet, no headliner to fall down. A simple straight bench seat, gobs of room for whatever you can find. I think this truck also has the best ride of any truck i've ever been in.
