Used 2002 Dodge Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car! I recommend highly! roodieb , 03/27/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 24K miles on it and have put almost 120K on it since then. I commute 60 miles round trip each day and spend alot of time on the road. While the ride is not as smooth as some would like, the handling of the car is good and the reliability has been terrific. I have not had any major repairs that have needed to be done, but have replaced the normal wear parts like tires, brakes and battery. The car handles great in the snow and also on wet roads. The body style is attractive and the lines are clean. The blind spot view is a little limited by the fast back style as well as by the rear spoiler. Once you are used to this and compensate for it, it is not a problem.

I love my little neon jackie , 01/31/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is very reliable an comfortable to ride in,i bought mine new an now after 13 years still driving it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Since 2002 menifee3 , 07/30/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have owned this car since 2002. It runs incredibly fantastic. No problems since ownership. I have nearly 90K miles on it and take it into L.A. every day. Runs smooth, 35 mpg Hwy (Higher than officially rated), and an unbelievable air conditioner which I can only run on low, even on hot days, because it get's so cold in the car. The AC is better than the one in my Mercedes! While far from being a chick magnet, this car is the most reliable car I've ever owned. And I'm keeping it!

Unfortunate purchase rostropovich , 06/04/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've had this car for almost 2 years, and have had problem after problem, regret upon regret. I have treated it like my firstborn, always hoping that after /this/ repair it will run well for a good long time, but no, not a chance. Got it for $2800 at 81000 miles, but put $4000 in repairs in the first year, including rotors, e-brake, sway bar links and bushings, control arm bushings, muffler, transmission mount, shifter cables, steering tie rod and lights. It never quite felt like it was driving nicely even after repairs. The story ends with the transmission failing. UNCLE!