Used 2002 Dodge Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Neon
5(50%)4(22%)3(15%)2(10%)1(3%)
4.1
96 reviews
Great Car! I recommend highly!

roodieb, 03/27/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 24K miles on it and have put almost 120K on it since then. I commute 60 miles round trip each day and spend alot of time on the road. While the ride is not as smooth as some would like, the handling of the car is good and the reliability has been terrific. I have not had any major repairs that have needed to be done, but have replaced the normal wear parts like tires, brakes and battery. The car handles great in the snow and also on wet roads. The body style is attractive and the lines are clean. The blind spot view is a little limited by the fast back style as well as by the rear spoiler. Once you are used to this and compensate for it, it is not a problem.

I love my little neon

jackie, 01/31/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car is very reliable an comfortable to ride in,i bought mine new an now after 13 years still driving it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Since 2002

menifee3, 07/30/2012
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car since 2002. It runs incredibly fantastic. No problems since ownership. I have nearly 90K miles on it and take it into L.A. every day. Runs smooth, 35 mpg Hwy (Higher than officially rated), and an unbelievable air conditioner which I can only run on low, even on hot days, because it get's so cold in the car. The AC is better than the one in my Mercedes! While far from being a chick magnet, this car is the most reliable car I've ever owned. And I'm keeping it!

Unfortunate purchase

rostropovich, 06/04/2014
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for almost 2 years, and have had problem after problem, regret upon regret. I have treated it like my firstborn, always hoping that after /this/ repair it will run well for a good long time, but no, not a chance. Got it for $2800 at 81000 miles, but put $4000 in repairs in the first year, including rotors, e-brake, sway bar links and bushings, control arm bushings, muffler, transmission mount, shifter cables, steering tie rod and lights. It never quite felt like it was driving nicely even after repairs. The story ends with the transmission failing. UNCLE!

They should've Dodged this Neon!

Matthew, 12/16/2015
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I can honestly say that this has to be one of the worst cars Dodge ever built. My fiancé and I bought ours when it was 10 years old, it only had 90,000 miles on it though. Ever since it was bought, it has nothing but problems. The owner before us was an old lady who had pasted away. She treated the car like it was her first born child so I know the issues didn't come from her driving it. The transmission is terrible. It slips, backfires, and sometimes doesn't even go into gear. The engine has terrible power and constantly leaks oil. The coolant tank leaks. The electronics are terrible. Interior lights don't work anymore. Interior is cheaply made. The dash has bubbles all over it. The back windows leak whenever it storms which makes the inside of the car soaked. The engine is extremely loud, it sounds like you have all the windows down whenever you're driving it. The car vibrates, shakes, and knocks. Headlights have terrible visibility. The only thing that's decent in this vechicle are the speakers. It has a great, stock sound system. The reason I'm writing a review on a 14 year old car is because they're cheap to buy now but I honestly wouldn't waste $500 on this car because you'll end up putting 10x that in repairs. Stay away from this car. It shouldn't have ever been made.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
