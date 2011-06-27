  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge Monaco Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Monaco
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Wallys Wheels

wallyworld, 03/02/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Expensive electrical nightmare, although fun to drive. This vehicle does not hold up to the long term usage that It was designed for. Also this product was made in Canada??????? Only plus to this car is the best engine ever owned.

