Used 1992 Dodge Monaco Consumer Reviews
Wallys Wheels
wallyworld, 03/02/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Expensive electrical nightmare, although fun to drive. This vehicle does not hold up to the long term usage that It was designed for. Also this product was made in Canada??????? Only plus to this car is the best engine ever owned.
