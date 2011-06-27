  1. Home
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,360
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/512.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Torque259 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower251 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,360
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Quick Order Package 28Dyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,360
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Light Shale Seatsyes
Family Value Groupyes
Heated Seat Groupyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyes
Entertainment Group 2yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,360
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Power Liftgateyes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place83.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,360
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,360
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
