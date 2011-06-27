  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge Dynasty Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Dynasty
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My going to school car

heidi , 09/12/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love it. Not only has it started every day it has never broken down like some of the other cars. I can recall a very cold winter day when most newer cars were stuck in the parking lot at the mall. My car started as if it was a sunny day for shorts. Its will be hard to give up some day but I will fix it untill it can go no more

Report Abuse

All the way with Dynasty

smoothrider, 11/14/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1991 Dynasty in October, 1991. It has been a great car. It now has 189,000 on it and of course it needs some work. The 3.3 V6 is a very good engine. It has a good ride and the styling. In 11 years I've only replaced two water pumps, a starter and a transmission overhaul at 155,000. The weakness that I see is that on most Dynasty's that have been over the road have rust at the bottom of the front right passenger door. Mine cost only cost $100 to fix. I was disappointed to find out that neither rear door opens from the inside, since about the 180,000 mile mark. I really like my Dynasty! I'll hate to see it go.

Report Abuse

The good ole days in my 91 Dynasty

paladin, 04/14/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Best car i ever owned. I bought this vehicle as a rental return/ program car from a dealer that had 50 of them for sale , all at the same price.I drove 5 of them till i got the "right feel" on the one we bought,drove the salesman crazy, and i didnt care what the color was. We raised our young family in this car, and when we traded up to a van in 1998, my 10 year old son mourned our white Dynasty's passing like it was a dead relative ! In the 100K miles we put on this car all i did to it was brakes once, spark plugs twice,plug wires once, battery once, serpentine belt and the bearing it rode on once, and standard maintenance.

Report Abuse

My Beginning Car -

oo7chick, 02/22/2012
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Got this car given to me when I was 16 and drove it until I was 20, when it was stolen! Watch out - thieves like to steal this car just like another reviewer said! Luckily I found the car, recovered it and got it back 1 month later, and now it is still running today. This is a great car, very durable and takes abuse well. It is inexpensive to maintain and it extremely reliable. I'd highly recommend it if you're on a budget! It was great for someone like me just learning to drive. So happy I found this car.

Report Abuse

My Dynasty

sreischman, 06/10/2004
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have the LE 3.3 liter and it's been a real pleasure to drive. I had to replace the transmission at 230,000 miles. Other than that, no problems at all. It's also extremely comfortable, but not if you are a very tall person. i would recommend it and am sorry it's no longer made. I currently have 168,000 miles on it.

Report Abuse
