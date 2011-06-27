  1. Home
1991 Dodge Dynasty Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Remote keyless entry is a new option, available with a security system and illuminated entry in an option package. Door glass is thicker, and front suspensions are improved.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Dynasty.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
10 reviews
See all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My going to school car
heidi ,09/12/2002
I love it. Not only has it started every day it has never broken down like some of the other cars. I can recall a very cold winter day when most newer cars were stuck in the parking lot at the mall. My car started as if it was a sunny day for shorts. Its will be hard to give up some day but I will fix it untill it can go no more
All the way with Dynasty
smoothrider,11/14/2002
I bought my 1991 Dynasty in October, 1991. It has been a great car. It now has 189,000 on it and of course it needs some work. The 3.3 V6 is a very good engine. It has a good ride and the styling. In 11 years I've only replaced two water pumps, a starter and a transmission overhaul at 155,000. The weakness that I see is that on most Dynasty's that have been over the road have rust at the bottom of the front right passenger door. Mine cost only cost $100 to fix. I was disappointed to find out that neither rear door opens from the inside, since about the 180,000 mile mark. I really like my Dynasty! I'll hate to see it go.
The good ole days in my 91 Dynasty
paladin,04/14/2004
Best car i ever owned. I bought this vehicle as a rental return/ program car from a dealer that had 50 of them for sale , all at the same price.I drove 5 of them till i got the "right feel" on the one we bought,drove the salesman crazy, and i didnt care what the color was. We raised our young family in this car, and when we traded up to a van in 1998, my 10 year old son mourned our white Dynasty's passing like it was a dead relative ! In the 100K miles we put on this car all i did to it was brakes once, spark plugs twice,plug wires once, battery once, serpentine belt and the bearing it rode on once, and standard maintenance.
My Beginning Car -
oo7chick,02/22/2012
Got this car given to me when I was 16 and drove it until I was 20, when it was stolen! Watch out - thieves like to steal this car just like another reviewer said! Luckily I found the car, recovered it and got it back 1 month later, and now it is still running today. This is a great car, very durable and takes abuse well. It is inexpensive to maintain and it extremely reliable. I'd highly recommend it if you're on a budget! It was great for someone like me just learning to drive. So happy I found this car.
See all 10 reviews of the 1991 Dodge Dynasty
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Dodge Dynasty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
