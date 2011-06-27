I bought my 1991 Dynasty in October, 1991. It has been a great car. It now has 189,000 on it and of course it needs some work. The 3.3 V6 is a very good engine. It has a good ride and the styling. In 11 years I've only replaced two water pumps, a starter and a transmission overhaul at 155,000. The weakness that I see is that on most Dynasty's that have been over the road have rust at the bottom of the front right passenger door. Mine cost only cost $100 to fix. I was disappointed to find out that neither rear door opens from the inside, since about the 180,000 mile mark. I really like my Dynasty! I'll hate to see it go.

Read more