Used 2015 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews

Durango Suprise warren , 06/03/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Great SUV. Really good fuel economy, nice ride, Quiet, Easy to get in and out of. Had a Tahoe and I feel more in control with the Durango although a bit smaller a great alternative. I like the road handling. For a senior, this vehicle will do all that I want and then some. Lots of room for a big guy. Would buy again! Well I liked the Durango so much, 6 months after purchase I traded it for a Citadel model with even more features and am even happier. The fuel economy just keeps getting better (25 mpg highway) and the accident avoidance feature and adaptive cruise control are the best of all. This is a keeper!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best All-Round 3-Row SUV in the world! Glenn Harper , 08/10/2015 R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 47 of 51 people found this review helpful Firstly, I'm a 'car guy'. Before I buy a car, I do three things: research, research, and research! This past spring I had a need to reduce our fleet from 3 to 2 vehicles (getting rid of an old SUV and my "toy" hot rod for a NEW SUV) so I began researching in earnest. I wanted a 3-row, mid-size SUV with a V8 & 4WD that could give me decent mileage, carry cargo with ease and up to 6 people in comfort. Also, since I was getting rid of my hot rod, I wanted at least SOME semblance or sportiness and power as well as a nice looking vehicle that would always make me turn back for a last look as I'm walking in from a parking lot. My old SUV and hot rod were both Dodges so I specifically ignored the Durango at first, fearing my pro-MOPAR bias would color my judgement. I made my list of requirements and started looking. To make a long story short, I researched Ford, Chevy, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Land Rover, Audi, BMW and, yes, even Mercedes. The Japanese don't offer V8s (except for the Nissan Armada which was otherwise terrible), the Europeans had contenders...but only if I wanted to spend $15-$50k more than I'd planned, and the other American makers only had vehicles that met my requirements if I went up to FULL size SUVs and even then their mass make them very slow and unsporty. So I finally came back to look at the Durango. It checked off EVERY item on my list except for price - it was about $5,000 more than I was wanting to spend, but after going for a test drive, I see where that $5k went. The Durango is darn near in the luxury SUV class with all the amazing bells & whistles as well as top notch safety features. The interior is AMAZING and not something I would ever have thought Dodge could produce. Bottom line: I went out and ordered my Durango R/T immediately. I took delivery back in May and, after 3000+ miles, it has been nothing short of a dream of a vehicle and pure joy to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Absolutely love the Durango jimsD , 01/23/2016 Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I was looking at an Explorer when I stumbled on reviews for the Durango. I was looking for range, gas mileage, a decent towing capacity and comfort on long trips. I didn't need the extra towing capacity of the V8. I now own a Citadel with the Pentastar V6 engine and absolutely love this thing. The HIGHS: At 290 HP, the V6 feels very strong and I find it accelerates easily into freeway traffic. With a 24.5 gallon tank, I have close to 600 miles in range. I travel frequently where there are long stretches between gas stations and the extra 100-150 miles is reassuring. In city driving, with lots of stop and go, I am getting 18-20mpg with ECO mode off and 19-20 with it on, 24-26 mpg on the highway. Slightly narrower than the Explorer, so I find it very easy to park, maneuver and get it into the garage. I find the interior to be very spacious even for a large person. I also tow trailers, so the 6200lb rating beats anything out there, a V8 tows more. Cudos on the rotary shift knob. I thought I would not like this, but I have found it to be smart and intuitive - after two drives I wasn't even thinking about it. The eight speed trans shifts almost imperceptibly but has a strange shift pattern in eco mode. It delays upshifts when cold which causes some concern and delays downshifts when accelerating. I turn it off and get about 1 mpg less mileage in town but no difference on the highway. I use the paddle shifters (these are die cast, not cheap plastic) for hill work and they work very well. The interior leather is luxurious and flawless, but the color choice is limited. The seats are firm and supportive, which I find extremely comfortable but can be a bit hard on trips longer than 4 hours. The Uconnect system is frankly the smartest, easiest, most intuitive system on the market. You can customize a whole litany of things from the screen including behavior of lights, whether the horn chirps when you lock doors, whether mirrors rotate down in reverse, speed warnings, etc and the best news is that you don't need a masters degree to do it. There is also an info center on the cluster that you can select what you want displayed. The downside is the NAV system has virtually no updates available. LOWS: 1. The steering ratio requires more turns at low speed so it takes more turns of the wheel to maneuver in parking garages. 2. The pedals are not adjustable, which makes it a little more difficult to get the driving position just right. 3. There is a glitch in the audio system (which I believe FCA is working on) where the equalizer settings will change at different volume levels. 4. Cargo Volume is less than other brands and the Third row is not really suitable for adults on long trips. 5. Paint quality isn't first class - there are minor variations in color if looked at closely and orange peel that other makes do better on for this class of vehicle. 6. Lack of support on the NAV system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my 2015 Durango Mark , 10/20/2015 SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful In my 42 years I have owned more cars than most. I have had many Chrysler/dodge products with a mix of Ford, Volvo, and Honda products. I love my Durango SXT with the sport appearance package! I'm so tired of hearing from foreign car owners about how American cars are junk and foreign cars are the greatest. This is what I've learned. I could have gotten a Toyota or Honda, comparable to my 2015 Durango for a minimum of 10-12k more than what I purchased mine brand spanking new. If you do the maintenance that is absolutely required of you whether it's foreign or domestic, cars now are build to last. I also switched to Mobile 1 synthentic oil (silver) My SXT is a "base" car, but base today in 2015 is nothing like a base car of just 5 years ago. It has way more toys that my 2011 Ford 150 XLT Crew Cab, which I also love. I love how it drives, how it looks, and it's perfect for a family. We tried a more gas efficient, small car for a year and a half and it was plain miserable with 3 young, but growing boys. I can't say enough about this SUV and I would purchase another. My plan is to keep this one for a very long time. I've had Chrysler products through 110k miles with NO major issues---Pacifica, Dakota, Plymouth Breeze, and LaBaron GTC. The only one I considered junk was my 2010 Dodge Caravan SXT---Junk! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse