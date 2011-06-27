Used 2004 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews

THROWN ROD! inhawaii , 05/26/2013 33 of 34 people found this review helpful 2004 Dodge Durango Limited 5.7 Hemi with under 80,000 miles. I am the original owner. Car has been well maintained. Oil changes every 3000 miles. Never had any overheating problems. This vehicle has served me well for the past 9 years until about a month ago. Without warning, while going down the freeway, it made a terrible noise. I knew it was something major. The oil light came on. There was a bunch of smoke. I shut the engine off and pulled off the freeway. I could see oil dripping from the engine. After having to towed, i learned there was a hole in the engine block from a thrown rod. After doing some research on the web, i found 100s if not 1000s of cases just like mine. Report Abuse

One great car :-) scooi29 , 04/13/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I owned my 2004 dodge durango SLT 5.7 Hemi for almost 9 years. I've owned over ten cars in my life and never had a better car than my durango. Only had to replace the battery, and the brakes but that's it. I just hit 100 thousand today and still drives like when I bought it with 8 miles. This car could go for another 100 thousand without a problem!! My sister just got a 2009 ford explorer and that has had more problems than my Durango.

Just bought 14 yr old Durango Preston , 05/27/2018 SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Just purchased after looking for several monthes. Found a clean used 04 Durango SLT for a great price. Has 156k miles but ran a Carfax on it and it had the best Service record I had ever seen for a used vehicle. Drives and handles like a new vehicle considering it's age and miles. Gas mileage is not great but I bought for comfort and it fits that bill perfectly. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best vehicle I've ever owned cglietz , 03/04/2013 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I own an SLT 5.7L HEMI V8 4X4. Absolutely LOVE IT!! I bought mine in 2008 with 76,000 miles on it. It looked and ran like brand new. In my 5 years of ownership all I've had to replace is routine stuff. Battery, tires, brakes, serpentine belt, trans pan gasket at 110,000 due to small leak ($75). I have 151,000 miles on it and it runs the same as the day I purchased it. Only complaints: CD player stopped working and rust on rear tailgate by handle. I pull a large boat every summer with it also. I had a severe 50mph accident couple years ago in snow which smashed the entire passenger side. Not a scratch on me and drove the vehicle to repair shop. Extremely safe and reliable vehicle!!!