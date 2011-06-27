  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Daytona
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Daytona
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Daytona IROC Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Daytona
Overview
See Daytona Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/350.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room30.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length179.2 in.
Curb weight2777 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
See Daytona Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Daytona IROC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles