Consumer Rating
(7)
1992 Dodge Daytona Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Front and rear styling is revised, unsuccessfully. ABS is a new option. Shelby model is replaced midyear by IROC R/T model, powered by a 224-horsepower, 2.2-liter turbocharged engine and limited to a production run of 800 units.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Daytona.

5(86%)
4(0%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've owned
IROC Owner,04/17/2002
I purchased this car used in 1994. Through it's 140,000 miles, the car has never let me down. I've done nothing but routine maintenance. She still turns heads whether at a car show or spooling the turbo down the track.
Great little head turner
Jonnydrifter,08/27/2002
I bought this car with 90,000 miles and in one year put on 24,000 of the most fun-to-drive miles I've had. Anytime my friends need to go anywhere I'm the first to offer a ride, and mountain roads in colorado are a blast! Looks that aren't cookie-cutter help a TON too. Turns many heads.
great fast car
Billie,10/06/2002
i loved driving the car it is fast and great transportation and qiuck
great car
Billie,10/06/2002
i love the car its fun to drive and good transportation
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
224 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Dodge Daytona Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Daytona is offered in the following submodels: Daytona Hatchback, Daytona IROC R/T. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, ES 2dr Hatchback, IROC R/T Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and IROC 2dr Hatchback.

