1992 Dodge Daytona Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Front and rear styling is revised, unsuccessfully. ABS is a new option. Shelby model is replaced midyear by IROC R/T model, powered by a 224-horsepower, 2.2-liter turbocharged engine and limited to a production run of 800 units.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Daytona.
Most helpful consumer reviews
IROC Owner,04/17/2002
I purchased this car used in 1994. Through it's 140,000 miles, the car has never let me down. I've done nothing but routine maintenance. She still turns heads whether at a car show or spooling the turbo down the track.
Jonnydrifter,08/27/2002
I bought this car with 90,000 miles and in one year put on 24,000 of the most fun-to-drive miles I've had. Anytime my friends need to go anywhere I'm the first to offer a ride, and mountain roads in colorado are a blast! Looks that aren't cookie-cutter help a TON too. Turns many heads.
Billie,10/06/2002
i loved driving the car it is fast and great transportation and qiuck
Billie,10/06/2002
i love the car its fun to drive and good transportation
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Dodge Daytona features & specs
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
224 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
