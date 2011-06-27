Used 2016 Dodge Dart Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Dart Sedan
SXT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,858*
Total Cash Price
$13,119
SXT Sport Rallye 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,858*
Total Cash Price
$13,119
GT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,326*
Total Cash Price
$11,363
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,726*
Total Cash Price
$10,743
SXT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,591*
Total Cash Price
$14,565
GT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,190*
Total Cash Price
$15,185
Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,124*
Total Cash Price
$14,772
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,660*
Total Cash Price
$10,330
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,326*
Total Cash Price
$11,363
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,724*
Total Cash Price
$13,842
Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,859*
Total Cash Price
$11,570
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan SXT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$5,050
|Maintenance
|$1,905
|$475
|$1,769
|$276
|$2,521
|$6,946
|Repairs
|$550
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$1,012
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$743
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$951
|Financing
|$706
|$566
|$420
|$263
|$95
|$2,051
|Depreciation
|$3,354
|$1,281
|$1,129
|$1,001
|$898
|$7,663
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,601
|$5,424
|$6,599
|$5,018
|$7,216
|$33,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan SXT Sport Rallye 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$5,050
|Maintenance
|$1,905
|$475
|$1,769
|$276
|$2,521
|$6,946
|Repairs
|$550
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$1,012
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$743
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$951
|Financing
|$706
|$566
|$420
|$263
|$95
|$2,051
|Depreciation
|$3,354
|$1,281
|$1,129
|$1,001
|$898
|$7,663
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,601
|$5,424
|$6,599
|$5,018
|$7,216
|$33,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan GT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$848
|$875
|$900
|$927
|$4,374
|Maintenance
|$1,650
|$411
|$1,532
|$239
|$2,184
|$6,016
|Repairs
|$476
|$551
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$644
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$824
|Financing
|$612
|$491
|$364
|$228
|$83
|$1,777
|Depreciation
|$2,905
|$1,110
|$978
|$867
|$778
|$6,637
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,316
|$4,698
|$5,716
|$4,346
|$6,250
|$29,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$827
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$1,560
|$389
|$1,449
|$226
|$2,064
|$5,688
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$608
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$779
|Financing
|$578
|$464
|$344
|$215
|$78
|$1,680
|Depreciation
|$2,747
|$1,049
|$925
|$820
|$735
|$6,275
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,862
|$4,442
|$5,404
|$4,109
|$5,909
|$27,726
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan SXT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$5,606
|Maintenance
|$2,115
|$527
|$1,964
|$306
|$2,799
|$7,711
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$825
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,056
|Financing
|$784
|$629
|$467
|$292
|$106
|$2,277
|Depreciation
|$3,724
|$1,423
|$1,253
|$1,111
|$997
|$8,508
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,660
|$6,022
|$7,326
|$5,571
|$8,012
|$37,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan GT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,133
|$1,169
|$1,202
|$1,239
|$5,845
|Maintenance
|$2,205
|$550
|$2,048
|$319
|$2,918
|$8,039
|Repairs
|$637
|$736
|$858
|$1,003
|$1,172
|$4,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$860
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,101
|Financing
|$817
|$656
|$487
|$304
|$110
|$2,374
|Depreciation
|$3,882
|$1,483
|$1,307
|$1,158
|$1,039
|$8,870
|Fuel
|$1,611
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$1,814
|$8,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,113
|$6,278
|$7,638
|$5,808
|$8,353
|$39,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,137
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,686
|Maintenance
|$2,145
|$535
|$1,992
|$310
|$2,839
|$7,821
|Repairs
|$619
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$1,140
|$4,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$837
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,071
|Financing
|$795
|$638
|$473
|$296
|$107
|$2,309
|Depreciation
|$3,777
|$1,443
|$1,271
|$1,127
|$1,011
|$8,629
|Fuel
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,323
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,811
|$6,108
|$7,430
|$5,650
|$8,125
|$38,124
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$3,976
|Maintenance
|$1,500
|$374
|$1,393
|$217
|$1,985
|$5,469
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$585
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$749
|Financing
|$556
|$446
|$331
|$207
|$75
|$1,615
|Depreciation
|$2,641
|$1,009
|$889
|$788
|$707
|$6,034
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,560
|$4,271
|$5,196
|$3,951
|$5,682
|$26,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$848
|$875
|$900
|$927
|$4,374
|Maintenance
|$1,650
|$411
|$1,532
|$239
|$2,184
|$6,016
|Repairs
|$476
|$551
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$644
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$824
|Financing
|$612
|$491
|$364
|$228
|$83
|$1,777
|Depreciation
|$2,905
|$1,110
|$978
|$867
|$778
|$6,637
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,316
|$4,698
|$5,716
|$4,346
|$6,250
|$29,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,033
|$1,065
|$1,096
|$1,130
|$5,328
|Maintenance
|$2,010
|$501
|$1,867
|$291
|$2,660
|$7,328
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,068
|$4,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$784
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,004
|Financing
|$745
|$598
|$444
|$277
|$101
|$2,164
|Depreciation
|$3,539
|$1,352
|$1,191
|$1,056
|$947
|$8,086
|Fuel
|$1,469
|$1,513
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$7,799
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,130
|$5,723
|$6,963
|$5,294
|$7,614
|$35,724
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Dart Sedan Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$916
|$944
|$4,453
|Maintenance
|$1,680
|$419
|$1,560
|$243
|$2,223
|$6,125
|Repairs
|$485
|$561
|$654
|$764
|$893
|$3,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$655
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$839
|Financing
|$623
|$500
|$371
|$232
|$84
|$1,809
|Depreciation
|$2,958
|$1,130
|$996
|$883
|$792
|$6,758
|Fuel
|$1,228
|$1,264
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$6,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,467
|$4,784
|$5,820
|$4,425
|$6,364
|$29,859
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Dodge Dart in Virginia is:not available
