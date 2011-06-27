Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Gas hog Tim , 08/10/2008 3 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this Dakota 4x4 standard cab 2 years ago. Boy what a mistake. This thing sucks gas so fast you can watch the gauge move about 13 mpg in the city. I had a 1990 Dakota and it was a fine truck so had no problems buying this one until I got it home. I am 6,3" tall and have no room to move in it, it's pretty but not a good deal. So far the battery, water pump muffler and tires have all taken leave, also the center caps that come with the wheels will not stay on had to get the chrome ones that Dodge has replaced them with. I drive this truck back and forth to work (22 miles a day) thats all I can afford at $4.00 a gallon and go through $40-50 a week. Poor in snow. Report Abuse

no power and bad gas milage eric doukas , 10/05/2002 2 of 4 people found this review helpful not very happy with this truck wish i never bought it

Great Truck A Person , 08/03/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was my first dodge. I bought it off a guy who put 130,000 miles on it. He drove on the highway to get to work every day, and he dropped the fluids religiously. The only issue I've had with this beast is that I had to replace the water pump (expected for mileage). Since I've got it, I've abused and pushed it past its limit, and it doesn't stutter. You tell it to do something, it'll go. Handles like a car.

Good all around truck avyator , 04/13/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the truck new and have had a blast with it. It has the Stampede package which caught my eye on the dealer parking lot. Bought it for fuel economy over my 79 Warlock and it has delivered promised fuel economy, 18 mpg for the daily 7 mile commute and 22 mpg on my annual trip to FL. The Stampede package really enhances the handling and styling. I tow two motorcycles regularly from state to state and the drive train is solid. Have 61,000 miles and have only had to do routine maintenance. Battery did quit suddenly at 5 years but that's about what you get from factory batteries. Wish I had gotten the extended cab but the styling didn't go with the Stampede package. Love this truck!!!