Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Gas hog
I bought this Dakota 4x4 standard cab 2 years ago. Boy what a mistake. This thing sucks gas so fast you can watch the gauge move about 13 mpg in the city. I had a 1990 Dakota and it was a fine truck so had no problems buying this one until I got it home. I am 6,3" tall and have no room to move in it, it's pretty but not a good deal. So far the battery, water pump muffler and tires have all taken leave, also the center caps that come with the wheels will not stay on had to get the chrome ones that Dodge has replaced them with. I drive this truck back and forth to work (22 miles a day) thats all I can afford at $4.00 a gallon and go through $40-50 a week. Poor in snow.
no power and bad gas milage
not very happy with this truck wish i never bought it
Great Truck
This was my first dodge. I bought it off a guy who put 130,000 miles on it. He drove on the highway to get to work every day, and he dropped the fluids religiously. The only issue I've had with this beast is that I had to replace the water pump (expected for mileage). Since I've got it, I've abused and pushed it past its limit, and it doesn't stutter. You tell it to do something, it'll go. Handles like a car.
Good all around truck
I bought the truck new and have had a blast with it. It has the Stampede package which caught my eye on the dealer parking lot. Bought it for fuel economy over my 79 Warlock and it has delivered promised fuel economy, 18 mpg for the daily 7 mile commute and 22 mpg on my annual trip to FL. The Stampede package really enhances the handling and styling. I tow two motorcycles regularly from state to state and the drive train is solid. Have 61,000 miles and have only had to do routine maintenance. Battery did quit suddenly at 5 years but that's about what you get from factory batteries. Wish I had gotten the extended cab but the styling didn't go with the Stampede package. Love this truck!!!
Dodge Dakota's are Number One!
wouldn't bye anything elce
Sponsored cars related to the Dakota
Related Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner