Used 1990 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Ever Lasting Mentalmike1981 , 05/06/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My dad bought the 90 dakota back in 1998. Just recently in 09 did the truck become undrivable due to a electrical fire under the hood. Up until then the entire family used this truck. It always was ready to go. The paint did fade and peel requiring a new paint job. Other than that the truck was very durable. It oulasted alot of other vehicles the family has had over the years. I would recommend this truck to anyone.

1990 Dodge Dakota LE Allen , 01/19/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck is a top quality truck. It's not quite a compact truck and not quite a full size truck, therefore it's a mid-size. It can haul more than my friends 1998 Ford F-150 and it's more reliable. The only bad thing about it is it's transmission. It's transmission went around 74,000 miles and now i have 80,000 miles on it. I would recommend this truck because it's fun and reliable.