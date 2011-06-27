  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Colt Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Colt
4.0
1 reviews
I love my Colt!

lovemycolt, 03/03/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my 93 Dodge Colt brand new and have had it now for 11 years. It has never given me any major problems. It is very reliable and made by Mitsubishi. The stereo system is not very good, but for reliability, driveability, and overall handling it is great. It is a small car but you can always depend on it to get you where you want to go!

Research Similar Vehicles