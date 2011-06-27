  1. Home
Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T Road and Track Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque395 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Navigation/Rear Back-up Camera Groupyes
Driver Confidence Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
R/T Road & Track Quick Order Package 29Ryes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Beats Audio Groupyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
leather/suedeyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Power Sunroofyes
Body Color Fascia Appliqueyes
Class I Receiver Hitchyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Classic Wheelsyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
245/45ZR20 Black Side Wall Performance Tiresyes
Black Painted Roofyes
Measurements
Length198.4 in.
Curb weight4264 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • B5 Blue Pearl Coat
  • Redline Red Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Torred
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Pitch Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Black/Ruby Red, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
