2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Consumer Reviews

Jimi Mack , 02/29/2020 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

18 of 20 people found this review helpful

Reviews are usually done by idiots. This car handles much better than it is given credit for, especially in the models with a stiffer or adjustable suspension. Yeah, it's big. Like we all haven't heard THAT before. "It's a boat" "It's a tank". Yeah, and it's more comfortable than any other coupe in it's class. I have a 2017 T/A 392 (choice not available in the drop downs) with a manual transmission and it's the best, and most fun car I've ever owned. If you want a sports car, go get a Corvette or Mustang or Camaro. If you want the only real muscle car left on the market, go test drive one and you'll be surprised.