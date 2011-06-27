  1. Home
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
Big! Comfortable! Perfect!

Jimi Mack, 02/29/2020
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

Reviews are usually done by idiots. This car handles much better than it is given credit for, especially in the models with a stiffer or adjustable suspension. Yeah, it's big. Like we all haven't heard THAT before. "It's a boat" "It's a tank". Yeah, and it's more comfortable than any other coupe in it's class. I have a 2017 T/A 392 (choice not available in the drop downs) with a manual transmission and it's the best, and most fun car I've ever owned. If you want a sports car, go get a Corvette or Mustang or Camaro. If you want the only real muscle car left on the market, go test drive one and you'll be surprised.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
best car ever

dantheman, 02/19/2020
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
9 of 16 people found this review helpful

really good horsepower

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2020 Challenger Scat Pack Widebody 50th Ann

Starcruiser, 05/21/2020
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Excellent value. Old school looks, modern interior, throaty V8. Extremely comfortable car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
