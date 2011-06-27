Used 2017 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

2017 challenger sxt plus Earl , 07/27/2017 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I'm 63 and have always wanted a Challenger....Worked for 43 yrs cutting meat for a living.. I am recently retired and this is my gift to myself... The car has been awesome, no problems and the dealership and salesman were outstanding to my wife and myself..Went on a little road trip and the car was quiet and tight and was really comfortable to be in.. The only thing I have to get use to his being careful when looking out the mirrors and the back when changing lanes...The view is restricted a bit and you just have to pay attention...Love the car and am looking forward to many years riding in style and comfort...... I have now had my Challenger for seven months and the review I gave when she was new, stands true today...Absolutely love the car, have had no problems with her at all.....The ride is still awesome, comfort and quality of the interior has been top notch... My wife is retiring this coming June and we are going to take the Challenger on the road and hope to see a good bit of this wonderful country... Just a quick update on the ol' Challenger.....Still runs great, looks great, very comfortable....Have had one recall on it for a soft ware update and other than that we are good to go...Went up to Atlanta and back to Jacksonville with my son-in-law to pick his truck, as he and my daughter and their two kids have moved back from Kodiak Al......We ran between 75 and 80 on the interstate and got 31 mpg..... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dashing through the snow!! the Mailman , 02/14/2018 GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car to be my daily driver, year 'round, when I'm not driving my import roadster. I've already had several chances to drive in winter conditions and the car is flawless in wet, snowy, icy conditions. The V-6 has plenty of power with 305HP. So far I love everything about it and look forward to, I hope, many miles of service. If Dodge made this model as a convertible my roadster might find itself a new owner. UPDATE: I've had the car for over a year and have 8000+ miles now. Everything I said before has only been re-enforced . I've come to love the heated seats and steering wheel in the winter, and the cooled seats in the summer are a great feature. At this point I can't picture my Challenger not being in my driveway. In upstate NY the GT is a great daily driver. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great V6 but gas mileage is hard to obtain Derek Abbring , 01/23/2017 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I leased a 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT. I wanted a challenger for many reasons but ultimately I was turned on by the 30mpg claim. However, the only time I am able to get 30mpg is on the highway going down a hill. I tried driving like a grandma for a day, super slow take offs and using several miles to accelerate to top speed but the best the computer showed was 25mpg. And, that's terrible to drive like that, its way to slow and people were constantly going around me which indicated it was slower than a normal person would drive. I have the high gloss black 20" rims and the car has the 3.07 gears so maybe that's what's doing it but that's doubtful because at 70mph I'm under 2k RPMs and the instant tells me 22mpg. So I don't know how they made that claim for 550 miles to the tankful but I have 500 miles on the car and have had to fill up twice already. It leaves me wondering if I should of just got the R/T if I am going to get this bad of gas mileage but the dealership I went to didn't have an R/T on the lot. Next gripe was the GPS. Sure it works as it should but its not Google (yes you can hook google up from your phone). The stock GPS sent me on a 4.5 hour drive to get somewhere that's only 1 hour away. I have no idea why it keeps telling me to get off the highway and then immediately get back on, it makes no sense. So now I plug my phone in and only use Google GPS. As far as driving it goes, it rides smooth and you can't feel it shifting which is pleasant. Road nose is at a minimum. Acceleration is what you would expect from a 3.6L, no big surprises there. The trunk is huge, back seats are roomy. As far as looking out of the car for blind-spots and other things, your visibility is great and I don't feel like there are any real danger zones around it. It is a big car but the only time it feels big is when I have to park it in a tight space, other than that it handles great and is a lot of fun to drive. Overall, I wished I would of got the R/T for the extra power but I am happy with the lease and will more than likely turn it in for the R/T at the end of this 3 year lease. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great mileage for a car this fast hank herbst , 09/23/2017 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Rented this car for a trip to Vegas. V6 basic car. First impressions were very touchy brakes but you get used to it. Power for passing on 2 lanes very good. Handling very good even on worn stock tires. Gas mileage was way better than I expected. Whole tank netted 35+ mpg at legal and above speeds on 2 lane roads thru desert over 2 mountain passes and thru one town rush hour. Just as a test from state line to downtown Vegas, pulled to slow lane on I-15, set cruise to 70, and netted 45 mpg for 40 miles. For other reviews about this car complaining about mileage, drive sensibly, anticipate slow downs and red lights and don't buy low profile, wide wheels and tires. Other comments are rather cheap looking instrument panel. Readouts on computer lettering could be larger. Only power cord outlet in console cubby. Makes for a long power cord stretch for my Garmin in left corner windshield. My recommendation for a daily driver and long trips, buy a base V6, upgrade to nicer seats with more power adjustments and go for a back-up camera. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse