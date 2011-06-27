Used 2008 Dodge Caliber SRT4 Consumer Reviews
08 Caliber SRT-4
I just recently purchased my caliber and all I can say is this little machine is a blast to drive and gets great gas mileage to boot. Within two days of owning the car I was already up to 27 mpg. the car has great styling in my opinion as well as handles very well for a fwd car, and she gets up and moves just fine. With a few simple bolt on MOPAR performance parts the fun and fuel economy will increase. If someone asked me if I had to do it all again would I still buy the car, my answer would be yes. Great job by Chrysler with this little machine. Well thought out and built in my opinion.
!!!!SRT!!!!!
I've put 30k on my car and I loved every mile. the power and fuel economy is like having your cake and eating it too. Handling is smooth around the turns even at high speeds and ESP makes it safe in bad weather conditions. This thing stops on a dime and will launch like a rocket!
Better then the Germans?!
In many ways this is the best small car on the market. Wife bought one this summer. I found that it was more comfortable and fun to drive then my 2007 Audi A3 S-line (and almost as nicely appointed). So I'm trading in my Audi for one of my own.
Have Fun Blowing Doors Off Imports...
I get giddy reading the reviews that Edmunds has for this car. Obviously 1 of 2 things. The reviewer has never actually driven the car or they don't know how to drive. This car is unbelievable! Funny I checked the curb weight and the WRX is 100 lbs heavier, guess Edmunds reviewers can't do math either. Put the Mopar stage 1 in this thing (stage 2 is now coming) and you are running over 300 ponies at the wheel with the torque (sorry ricers) to back it up! I will admit the weight distribution could use some work but nothing some basic mods won't solve. I picked mine up for under $19k, with less than $3k in mods I could walk any lancer of WRX $ for $ out their, period.
The Last In Line
My black 2008 Dodge Caliber SRT4 has been nothing but outstanding. As of 12.20.09, it has ~2900 miles on the odometer & sits in my garage off the road in the winter. This is the last of the old Chrysler designed/engineered cars from the 80s prior to the Fiat buyout. You Mopar fans need to find these cars if you are interested, as the SRT4 has been discontinued for 2010. It is a one-of-a-kind. It will most likely be a collector's car in 20 years (similar to the FWD Shelby cars of 1980s era) Great Buy!
