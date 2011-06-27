  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Leganza
  4. Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza
  5. Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Leganza
5(66%)4(16%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
12 reviews
Write a review
See all Leganzas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,036 - $2,640
Used Leganza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A superb machine for the money!

ikrasov, 08/30/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for a used vehicle (Daewoo has stopped producing vehicles for North American market for now) that will last you at least another 5 years with minimal mechanical failures, then the Leganza is a perfect vehicle for you. Daewoo's Leganza is one of the most reliable vehicles out there with room inside to seat 5 in as much of or more comfort as Camry or Accord would provide.

Report Abuse

I'm Lovin' It

LJGotsDaewoo, 06/24/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Okay, so when people think of Daewoo they think of microwaves. This car is so much better. It was the best $26000 I spent back in 01. I love the styling, I think it looks better than a Jaguar. And me, I'm a big girl and the seat fits. The stereo is lovely. I love the bass. The fuel economy is excellent too. It usually averages 22 combined. I love my Daewoo and I will never sell it. My baby's baby's will have this car. They need to bring Daewoo back. They are good looking powerful cars. I love this car!

Report Abuse

Great value

rgreene, 06/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This vehicle represnts a great value. It is the best looking vehicle in it's class.

Report Abuse

Outstanding Value

Dave Bee, 08/01/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Outstanding value in an Accord/Camry sized vehicle. Extremely reliable, comfortable, well built vehicle. Will absolutely buy another one - Daewoo has a winner here.

Report Abuse

The Daewoo Experience

Jess Portwood, 10/15/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has been completely satisfying to this point. It is a nimble fun car to dry. It handles like a much more expensive car. Its just a shame that they are being discontinued in this country. G.M. would be wise to replace some of their clunkers with this car, that for the money can't be beat.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Leganzas for sale

Related Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles