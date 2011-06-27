Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza Sedan Consumer Reviews

A superb machine for the money! ikrasov , 08/30/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a used vehicle (Daewoo has stopped producing vehicles for North American market for now) that will last you at least another 5 years with minimal mechanical failures, then the Leganza is a perfect vehicle for you. Daewoo's Leganza is one of the most reliable vehicles out there with room inside to seat 5 in as much of or more comfort as Camry or Accord would provide. Report Abuse

I'm Lovin' It LJGotsDaewoo , 06/24/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Okay, so when people think of Daewoo they think of microwaves. This car is so much better. It was the best $26000 I spent back in 01. I love the styling, I think it looks better than a Jaguar. And me, I'm a big girl and the seat fits. The stereo is lovely. I love the bass. The fuel economy is excellent too. It usually averages 22 combined. I love my Daewoo and I will never sell it. My baby's baby's will have this car. They need to bring Daewoo back. They are good looking powerful cars. I love this car! Report Abuse

Great value rgreene , 06/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle represnts a great value. It is the best looking vehicle in it's class. Report Abuse

Outstanding Value Dave Bee , 08/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Outstanding value in an Accord/Camry sized vehicle. Extremely reliable, comfortable, well built vehicle. Will absolutely buy another one - Daewoo has a winner here. Report Abuse