Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Sebring
4.4
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my Sebring

tstas, 07/28/2014
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

I've had my 2006 Sebring Touring Edition since August 2011. I did have to replace an O2 sensor and heat sync sensor as well as the alternator last year. The car has over 90k on it. It was under 70 when I bought it. Mine has handled nicely and is fun to drive on curvy roads with the top down. Aside from the above mentioned issues I've had no mechanical problems and keep up with routine maintenance. I'm not getting the mileage some others are getting. I get maybe 25 MPG city. All and all, I have no complaints about the car.

Best car I have owned...love my Chrysler

Michele Hurchla, 02/16/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have owned nice cars but this car is the top.I have owned my car for about 4 years. I love my 2006 sebring touring. Fantastic car, i love the size not too big or too small. Runs like a charm with normal relacement of parts. Its actually really good in the winter. Safety has airbags all around car. I live in the country and drive mostly highway 22-25 miles per gallon. Can't really find any negative. I just hit 170,000 miles and this baby is like the energizer bunny. I'm not kidding. My daughter keeps saying mom why dont you get a new car. I said because I dont need one. I love my car. She sees all the fancy cars out there. What the difference is they have 400.00 car pymts and i dont. I havent had a car payment in over ten years. So I have to laugh when I was younger always thought I needed new car at 70,000 but my Chrysler has proved me wrong. Chrysler please make this same model car again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
great lil car

cherrymarie, 08/01/2013
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I got my Sebring just a few weeks ago, and have loaded on the miles....GREAT MPG...average 30 plus on consistent basis. Handles really well, easy to drive, fun to be in...get so many compliments on the look and color. I keep her clean, and when the standard rims are clean, they get so many compliments...stock but ever so sexy. Been easy on the wallet so far, even with 115k on it when I got it...keep up the maintenance, should be a great ride for a while!!!

Fun Drive, but no reliability

tribalxgecko, 01/17/2013
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

This was a fun car to drive...when it worked. I owned this car for 4 years and had nothing but problems. Started with 20k miles, now has 80k. Repairs include: Starter (2x), Front Wheel Bearings (5x), Rotors (5x), Alternator (2x), O2 Sensor (3x), Fuel Sensor (1x), Heat Sensor (1x), and Wiring Harness (1x). It burned oil, eventuallydeveloped an oil leak. Power steering squealed like crazy, so I replaced the belt and the pump, still squeals like crazy. Headlight and taillight bulbs blow constantly. It now sits in the driveway because my wife is too afraid to drive it. The engine compartment is too cramped to do anything without tearing apart other components...all in all, a nightmare.

My 2006 Chrysler Sebring Sedan

Allen, 08/24/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I like my Chrysler Sebring. It handles and drives well. It has plenty of power for a four cylynder vehicle. I did expect better gas mileage which I believe should improve. At this time I only hav abour 1300 miles on my vehicle.

