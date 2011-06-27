Used 1997 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews
the car i didnt want
this was a last option buy for us, our honda was totaled and we needed a car now. we paid 2600 for it, it has 80k original miles now we have had her for 6 months now and have fallen in LOVE with this care
1997 chrysler sebring JXI 2.5l convertible 202,000 km (126,000 miles)
I recently purchased this car in june. I made a quick purchase with out researching it, but when I test drove it it felt solid, no rust, and the motor sounded good and I needed car fast.. First week, it broke down, and it was a trasmision scensor. It was a big job, but doing so, we knowticed the spark plugs and wires were original since 1997, seems it's just as big a job to change those. very dificult car to work on. even the battery is not accessible. Next problem was the throttle cable. it started to unravel, and the peddle would not come back. BY luck I called chrysler, and they told me it was a recall for that problem, and another recall was fixed on ths 17y old car :-)
Car from hell
Positively the worst car I've ever owned. Bought this piece of crap for $1,500 with 105,000 miles on it and over the course of 10 months was able to drive it only 2,000 miles. Spent over $5,000 in repairs and finally couldn't take it any more. Replaced: Brakes, calipers, seat belt module, timing belt (after it broke and destroyed the cylinder head valves) cam position sensor, crank position sensor, distributor, oil pressure sending unit, transmission module, shift soenoid, ball joints, sway bar links, just to name a few things. Mechanics hate this car, it's a nightmare to work on. I wish I had listened to the guy who said his mechanic used to run and lock the door, he wasn't kidding.
A True A+ Chrysler
-I owned this car for three years, and had NO major problems with it. The only repairs were the Battery, Front Breaks, and average Tune-ups. A fantastic Wisconsin winter & summer car. I get 30 miles/Gal. Quick pick-up for Highway Driving. I knew about the drain holes ahead of time, so I avoided wet floors. If you have the "Flooding Problems" & "Standing Water" inside on the floors, just keep the drain holes along the frame under each door uncloged, that should solve the problem with water on the floors. I have had no problem getting people in the back seats either, rather roomy back there. Basic preventative maintainance, and the car has been great. Better then the Benz I had, & cheaper.;)
Buffalo chips
Dependable fun convertible looks brand new recently paint not a scratch or a bump good take off; feel like you are borrowing daddy's car every time you drive it but it's yours
