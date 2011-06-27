Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Pacifica Hybrid Minivan
Premium 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,097*
Total Cash Price
$29,856
Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,409*
Total Cash Price
$29,271
Touring Plus Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,140*
Total Cash Price
$40,101
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Premium 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$4,084
|Maintenance
|$253
|$1,828
|$578
|$1,352
|$1,917
|$5,927
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,605
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,793
|Financing
|$1,605
|$1,291
|$956
|$599
|$216
|$4,668
|Depreciation
|$5,972
|$2,342
|$2,082
|$1,870
|$1,702
|$13,968
|Fuel
|$387
|$399
|$411
|$423
|$436
|$2,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,900
|$7,148
|$5,413
|$5,741
|$5,896
|$35,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,004
|Maintenance
|$248
|$1,792
|$567
|$1,325
|$1,879
|$5,811
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,574
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,758
|Financing
|$1,574
|$1,266
|$937
|$587
|$212
|$4,576
|Depreciation
|$5,855
|$2,296
|$2,041
|$1,833
|$1,669
|$13,694
|Fuel
|$379
|$391
|$403
|$415
|$427
|$2,015
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,686
|$7,008
|$5,307
|$5,628
|$5,780
|$34,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Touring Plus Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$340
|$2,455
|$777
|$1,815
|$2,574
|$7,961
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,156
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,408
|Financing
|$2,156
|$1,734
|$1,284
|$804
|$290
|$6,269
|Depreciation
|$8,021
|$3,146
|$2,796
|$2,511
|$2,287
|$18,761
|Fuel
|$519
|$536
|$552
|$569
|$585
|$2,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,640
|$9,601
|$7,271
|$7,710
|$7,919
|$47,140
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
