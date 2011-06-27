Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Coupe Consumer Reviews
Strong Dependable Car LX Sedan 3.0 L
wuebbz, 03/27/2012
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Has Been In My Family Since We Bought It New And Had Little Problems With It 20 Years Ago. Has Over 200Thousand Miles and Only Major Probs Were Starter, Key Ignition, Struts, Batt, AC, Radio, And Easy To Get To Gaskets. As Long As You Keep Up With Maintenance You'll Be Fine. If You Keep Your Foot Outta Gas You Get 23mpg - 29mpg And Has Medium Power. Still Does 110mph (Track) Easily Even With Blown Gaskets And Only Quart N Half Inbetween Oil Changes. Road Trip With This Car I Would Actuallly Consider It That Comfy Of A Car.
