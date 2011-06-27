  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Le Baron
  4. Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron
  5. Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Le Baron
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Le Barons for sale
List Price Estimate
$736 - $1,893
Used Le Baron for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Strong Dependable Car LX Sedan 3.0 L

wuebbz, 03/27/2012
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Has Been In My Family Since We Bought It New And Had Little Problems With It 20 Years Ago. Has Over 200Thousand Miles and Only Major Probs Were Starter, Key Ignition, Struts, Batt, AC, Radio, And Easy To Get To Gaskets. As Long As You Keep Up With Maintenance You'll Be Fine. If You Keep Your Foot Outta Gas You Get 23mpg - 29mpg And Has Medium Power. Still Does 110mph (Track) Easily Even With Blown Gaskets And Only Quart N Half Inbetween Oil Changes. Road Trip With This Car I Would Actuallly Consider It That Comfy Of A Car.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Le Barons for sale

Related Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles