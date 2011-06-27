Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 Consumer Reviews
SRT-6 - Muscle Crusher
I took my SRT-6 (no modifications) to the track the other night at my nephew's request. He owns a 2009 Mustang Shelby. Pure V8 muscle. Long story short, my quarter mile time was 13.9 at 103 mph. His time was 14.78 @ 94 mph. I also raced a Dodge Challenger SRT-8 and crushed that too. My times were consistent, the SRT-8 ran a 14.6 at 97 mph. There is just pure fun and excitement driving my SRT-6 on or off the track. It looks good, it turns heads. I will admit that I wish there were more interior features like a n MP3 player, but then again it was a 2005 model. I got my SRT-6 for half the price, brand new with only 63 miles. I was in the right place and time and glad I was.
What a sleeper.
This car is amazing. So this is my third car and I'm 21 so best of believe I race my srt6 ever now and then. I have beaten 2015 mustang gt, 2015 camaro ss, audi, 2014 dodge challenger and charger r/t and I'm pretty sure down the line even more. This is a 10 going on11 year old car beating newer cars like it's nothing. I really don't believe this car is really only putting out 330 hp and 310 torque. I know it's a mercedes amg engine and there numbers are different but wow this car is beating 400 hp cars. My favorite part is it keeps pulling and pulling and I have gotten up to 160. I would never trade this car in and I'm definitely going to do some mods later down the road but all I have to say is I'm in love with this sleeper.
Incredible car
This car has unbelievable power. Power off the line is tremendous, and faster than most other cars on the road. But on the highway, this car is a madman. At 80 mph on the highway, punch it and you better hold on, and that's no exaggeration. It is scary fast. Muscle car fast. Quality is also superb. As other reviewers have stated, the car leaves you with no doubt that it is a high end Mercedes. If you can find one, buy it now- they are silly cheap for what you get. These will be collector's items- there is no doubt in my mind. But, they'll have to wrestle it away from me! Some say the ride is bad- I disagree. It's a sports car. Ride is really pretty great. Worth every dime.
SRT6 - poor mans supercar =)
I originally owned a standard 2004 crossfire & was impressed with it so much that I traded it in to get not 1 but 2 srt-6's. One ragtop one coupe. The crossfire is an amazing car. It's very solid & drives incredibly. It's also better looking & faster than 95% of the cars on the road. Fit & finish need attention! Rust issues MUST be dealt with. Troubled areas are bottom of the doors (because the weather stripping holds water in, instead of letting it drain) & under the wing mounts. BARE METAL...Really? Daimler???? Other than that the car is awesome! I'm a Chrysler man & although this isn't really a Mopar, it was a complete Chrysler design & concept. Unfortunately, Daimler never advertised it,
A great sports car
I bought this car 2 years old with 3000 miles on it for half of the sticker. I was looking at used corvettes. I couldn't be more pleased with the purchase. It out accelerates 99% of the all cars on the road, looks incredible and gets decent gas mileage. I would have preferred a manual transmission but the Mercedes 5 speed tap shift auto is excellent. Handles great. Only downside is a stiff ride over bad pavement. As long as the road is decent it is not an issue. I plan to keep it a long time. I have yet to see another Crossfire srt-6 in over a year of ownership, and have only seen a total of 2 or 3 Crossfires on the road in that time. I love that exclusiveness.
