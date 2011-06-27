Used 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Concorde
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,415
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,415
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,415
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/408 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,415
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,415
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,415
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,415
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,415
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,415
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,415
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,415
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,415
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3567 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Length207.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume126.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,415
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,415
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,415
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,415
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.


