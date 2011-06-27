Used 2002 Chrysler Concorde Sedan Consumer Reviews

It's a Keeper happyowner , 05/29/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my second Concorde. I like its style and my previous experience with the same model and my local dealership made me hardly consider any other car. I'm never embarrassed to give someone a ride, always enjoy its comfort on long trips, yet get good enough gas mileage to drive by myself. I'll drive it to 200,000. Report Abuse

Love it at 1st - - Then the repairs came EB , 07/10/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love the car when I 1st bought it (used). It only had 59K miles on it. I thought it was a steal. Perhaps 6 months after the purchase I know why. I started hearing rumbling/throttling noise that sounded internal. Smaller garages wouldn't touch the problem. No engine lights were on. I thought Chrysler would know what it was better then anyone. They're more expensive but they would know their car better than anyone. I had to replace the crank shaft at a cost of $3,100. I contacted Chrysler to see if they could help cover some of the cost since it only had 66K miles on it but they were no help. The dealer kept my car for 8 days with no loaner. Now the A/C is shot & the engine light is on!

An LHS and now This :) 1HappyOwner , 05/18/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Well I've had this car almost 8 years now and I have to agree that it's one of the best cars I've ever owned. I have under 60000 miles on it and no major repairs and only a few items that need attention. The black trim on the hood close to the windshield has faded and required frequent buffing. A few cracks on the drivers seat. Had to replace the climate control, easy and cheap $30 ebay part.

Concorde m losh , 07/24/2002 6 of 7 people found this review helpful We took a 1900 mile trip in two days nonstop 17 hours there 14 hours back and were comfortable the hole time. avg 26mpg at 80 mph most of the time with ac running.