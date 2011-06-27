  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Concorde
  4. Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Concorde
Overview
See Concorde Inventory
See Concorde Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2220
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/476.0 mi.289.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG2220
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l3.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm225 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.56.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
Measurements
Length209.1 in.209.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3446 lbs.3556 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.18.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
no
Interior Colors
  • Medium Quartz
  • Camel/Tan
  • Agate
no
See Concorde InventorySee Concorde Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles