Used 1996 Chrysler Cirrus Sedan Consumer Reviews

HEAD GASKET TROUBLE 3 TIMES RAFITZ , 03/16/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have just learned that our Cirrus with only 30,000 miles is in need of it's THIRD HEAD GASKET REPLACEMENT . Yes..THIRD! I called Chrysler and all they are going to do is charge us a % to have the head gasket replaced again.. and by the way, there IS NO GAURENTEE that the $$$ we put into it will be the end. After searching the web, I have learned the Chrysler Cirrus has te same engine as the Neon.. yes.. the neon which is known to have head gasket troubles.. and of course Chrysler DOES NOT stand behind their cars..Thank you Chrysler... And I hope this will help a future buyer from being scammed as we were.

currently looking nice carnot reliable , 01/08/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought this car after looking at another chrysler LX. We liked the leather and sound better. since the buy, we have had lots of problems. rear tail light quit working due to a corosive electrical plate($50). then the ABS went out($500plus). and now the brakes wont work half the time. when we press the peddle down every once in a while it just wont move. very dangerous! no one can figure it out without ripping into it deep and charging an arm and a 2 legs. very unsatisfied.

Glad We Bought the Extended Warranty! mcambs , 09/29/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The poor reliability of my V6 Cirrus LX will prevent me from ever buying Chrysler products again! The styling is great and it was fun to drive but it was often in the shop for MAJOR repairs. The entire air conditioning system was replaced over one extremely hot summer and the entire rack and pinion was also replaced. I'm glad we paid for the extended warranty when we bought the car new! At 70K miles the car began to lurch, accelerate, and die. Neither the dealer nor an independent shop could solve this problem. After $1000 I gave up and traded it in on a VW.

Piece of Crap Disgruntled , 06/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Never buy based upon "Car of The Year". This vehicle has been a huge disappointment,from a bad radiator at 40K (approx); a broken control arm bracket at 30K; leaking freeze plugs at 60K; car dies at idle and trys to at highway speeds (dealer twice has not been able to determine the cause), clunking noises in the front left suspension and in the right rear that no one has been able to fix, radio display that quit when new and now the replacement no longer works; an airconditioner unit that had a kinked metal tube that would not allow it to cool below 80, door panels where the paint scratches off around the hand rest...