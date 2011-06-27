Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
300 Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,975*
Total Cash Price
$20,829
Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,289*
Total Cash Price
$27,977
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,582*
Total Cash Price
$28,794
Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,613*
Total Cash Price
$28,181
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,621*
Total Cash Price
$21,238
Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,876*
Total Cash Price
$29,610
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,328*
Total Cash Price
$20,421
C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,531*
Total Cash Price
$23,076
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,328*
Total Cash Price
$20,421
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 300 Sedan S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$930
|$959
|$4,522
|Maintenance
|$643
|$321
|$1,808
|$612
|$1,140
|$4,525
|Repairs
|$133
|$313
|$460
|$537
|$624
|$2,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,136
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,324
|Financing
|$1,120
|$901
|$667
|$417
|$151
|$3,256
|Depreciation
|$4,041
|$1,686
|$1,498
|$1,345
|$1,226
|$9,797
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,334
|$5,598
|$6,880
|$5,428
|$5,734
|$32,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 300 Sedan Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$1,249
|$1,288
|$6,073
|Maintenance
|$863
|$432
|$2,429
|$822
|$1,532
|$6,077
|Repairs
|$178
|$421
|$618
|$721
|$838
|$2,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,526
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,778
|Financing
|$1,504
|$1,210
|$896
|$560
|$203
|$4,373
|Depreciation
|$5,428
|$2,265
|$2,013
|$1,807
|$1,647
|$13,159
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,537
|$7,519
|$9,241
|$7,291
|$7,702
|$44,289
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 300 Sedan S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,251
|Maintenance
|$888
|$444
|$2,500
|$846
|$1,576
|$6,255
|Repairs
|$183
|$433
|$636
|$742
|$863
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,571
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,830
|Financing
|$1,548
|$1,245
|$922
|$577
|$209
|$4,501
|Depreciation
|$5,586
|$2,331
|$2,071
|$1,860
|$1,695
|$13,543
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,903
|$7,738
|$9,510
|$7,504
|$7,927
|$45,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 300 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$6,118
|Maintenance
|$869
|$435
|$2,447
|$828
|$1,543
|$6,122
|Repairs
|$179
|$424
|$622
|$726
|$845
|$2,796
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,537
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,791
|Financing
|$1,515
|$1,219
|$903
|$564
|$204
|$4,405
|Depreciation
|$5,468
|$2,281
|$2,027
|$1,820
|$1,659
|$13,255
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,628
|$7,573
|$9,308
|$7,344
|$7,758
|$44,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 300 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$978
|$4,610
|Maintenance
|$655
|$328
|$1,844
|$624
|$1,163
|$4,613
|Repairs
|$135
|$319
|$469
|$547
|$636
|$2,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,159
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,350
|Financing
|$1,142
|$918
|$680
|$425
|$154
|$3,320
|Depreciation
|$4,120
|$1,719
|$1,528
|$1,372
|$1,250
|$9,989
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,517
|$5,708
|$7,015
|$5,535
|$5,847
|$33,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 300 Sedan Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$6,428
|Maintenance
|$914
|$457
|$2,571
|$870
|$1,621
|$6,432
|Repairs
|$189
|$445
|$654
|$763
|$887
|$2,938
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,615
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,882
|Financing
|$1,592
|$1,280
|$948
|$593
|$215
|$4,628
|Depreciation
|$5,745
|$2,397
|$2,130
|$1,913
|$1,743
|$13,927
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,269
|$7,958
|$9,780
|$7,717
|$8,152
|$46,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 300 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$4,433
|Maintenance
|$630
|$315
|$1,773
|$600
|$1,118
|$4,436
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,114
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,298
|Financing
|$1,098
|$883
|$654
|$409
|$148
|$3,192
|Depreciation
|$3,962
|$1,653
|$1,469
|$1,319
|$1,202
|$9,605
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,151
|$5,488
|$6,745
|$5,322
|$5,622
|$32,328
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 300 Sedan C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$5,009
|Maintenance
|$712
|$356
|$2,003
|$678
|$1,263
|$5,013
|Repairs
|$147
|$347
|$510
|$594
|$692
|$2,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,259
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,241
|$998
|$739
|$462
|$167
|$3,607
|Depreciation
|$4,477
|$1,868
|$1,660
|$1,490
|$1,358
|$10,854
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,341
|$6,201
|$7,622
|$6,014
|$6,353
|$36,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 300 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$4,433
|Maintenance
|$630
|$315
|$1,773
|$600
|$1,118
|$4,436
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,114
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,298
|Financing
|$1,098
|$883
|$654
|$409
|$148
|$3,192
|Depreciation
|$3,962
|$1,653
|$1,469
|$1,319
|$1,202
|$9,605
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,151
|$5,488
|$6,745
|$5,322
|$5,622
|$32,328
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 300
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chrysler 300 in Virginia is:not available
