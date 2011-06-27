Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
300 Sedan
C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,320*
Total Cash Price
$24,124
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,155*
Total Cash Price
$32,402
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,529*
Total Cash Price
$23,651
Alloy 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,736*
Total Cash Price
$33,348
C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,550*
Total Cash Price
$32,638
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,110*
Total Cash Price
$24,597
C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,317*
Total Cash Price
$34,294
C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,529*
Total Cash Price
$23,651
Alloy 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,668*
Total Cash Price
$26,726
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,016*
Total Cash Price
$29,327
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 300 Sedan C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$895
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$4,609
|Maintenance
|$368
|$2,042
|$606
|$1,124
|$2,490
|$6,630
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$661
|$770
|$2,816
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,308
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,297
|$1,043
|$772
|$483
|$174
|$3,771
|Depreciation
|$5,124
|$2,284
|$2,010
|$1,782
|$1,599
|$12,800
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,844
|$8,386
|$6,561
|$6,733
|$7,796
|$40,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 300 Sedan S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|Maintenance
|$495
|$2,743
|$814
|$1,510
|$3,344
|$8,905
|Repairs
|$448
|$652
|$760
|$888
|$1,034
|$3,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,756
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,008
|Financing
|$1,743
|$1,402
|$1,037
|$649
|$234
|$5,065
|Depreciation
|$6,883
|$3,067
|$2,700
|$2,393
|$2,148
|$17,192
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,564
|$11,264
|$8,812
|$9,043
|$10,471
|$54,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 300 Sedan S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$361
|$2,002
|$594
|$1,102
|$2,441
|$6,500
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,466
|Financing
|$1,272
|$1,023
|$757
|$474
|$171
|$3,697
|Depreciation
|$5,024
|$2,239
|$1,971
|$1,747
|$1,568
|$12,549
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,631
|$8,222
|$6,432
|$6,601
|$7,643
|$39,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 300 Sedan Alloy 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,351
|$6,372
|Maintenance
|$509
|$2,823
|$838
|$1,554
|$3,442
|$9,165
|Repairs
|$461
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$3,893
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,808
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,067
|Financing
|$1,794
|$1,442
|$1,067
|$668
|$241
|$5,213
|Depreciation
|$7,084
|$3,157
|$2,779
|$2,463
|$2,211
|$17,694
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,990
|$11,593
|$9,069
|$9,307
|$10,777
|$55,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 300 Sedan C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$6,236
|Maintenance
|$498
|$2,763
|$820
|$1,521
|$3,369
|$8,970
|Repairs
|$451
|$657
|$766
|$894
|$1,042
|$3,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,769
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,023
|Financing
|$1,755
|$1,412
|$1,045
|$654
|$236
|$5,102
|Depreciation
|$6,933
|$3,090
|$2,720
|$2,411
|$2,164
|$17,318
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,671
|$11,346
|$8,876
|$9,109
|$10,547
|$54,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 300 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$4,700
|Maintenance
|$375
|$2,082
|$618
|$1,146
|$2,539
|$6,760
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,333
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,525
|Financing
|$1,323
|$1,064
|$787
|$493
|$178
|$3,845
|Depreciation
|$5,225
|$2,329
|$2,050
|$1,817
|$1,631
|$13,051
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,056
|$8,551
|$6,689
|$6,865
|$7,949
|$41,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 300 Sedan C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,272
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$6,553
|Maintenance
|$523
|$2,903
|$861
|$1,598
|$3,539
|$9,425
|Repairs
|$474
|$690
|$805
|$940
|$1,095
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,859
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,126
|Financing
|$1,844
|$1,483
|$1,098
|$687
|$248
|$5,361
|Depreciation
|$7,285
|$3,247
|$2,858
|$2,533
|$2,274
|$18,196
|Fuel
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,329
|$2,398
|$2,471
|$11,654
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,415
|$11,922
|$9,326
|$9,571
|$11,082
|$57,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 300 Sedan C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$361
|$2,002
|$594
|$1,102
|$2,441
|$6,500
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,466
|Financing
|$1,272
|$1,023
|$757
|$474
|$171
|$3,697
|Depreciation
|$5,024
|$2,239
|$1,971
|$1,747
|$1,568
|$12,549
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,631
|$8,222
|$6,432
|$6,601
|$7,643
|$39,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 300 Sedan Alloy 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$5,106
|Maintenance
|$408
|$2,262
|$671
|$1,245
|$2,758
|$7,345
|Repairs
|$370
|$538
|$627
|$732
|$853
|$3,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,657
|Financing
|$1,437
|$1,156
|$855
|$536
|$193
|$4,178
|Depreciation
|$5,677
|$2,530
|$2,227
|$1,974
|$1,772
|$14,180
|Fuel
|$1,711
|$1,762
|$1,815
|$1,869
|$1,926
|$9,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,013
|$9,291
|$7,268
|$7,459
|$8,637
|$44,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 300 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,188
|$5,604
|Maintenance
|$448
|$2,482
|$737
|$1,366
|$3,027
|$8,060
|Repairs
|$405
|$590
|$688
|$804
|$936
|$3,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,590
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,818
|Financing
|$1,577
|$1,269
|$939
|$588
|$212
|$4,584
|Depreciation
|$6,230
|$2,776
|$2,444
|$2,166
|$1,944
|$15,561
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,182
|$10,195
|$7,976
|$8,185
|$9,477
|$49,016
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 300
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chrysler 300 in Virginia is:not available
